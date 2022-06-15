ST. JOHNSBURY — For a local math teacher, the formula of a good downtown location, plus a highly-regulated cannabis marketplace in its infancy, equals Northeast Kannabis.
Matthew Racenet, who has been teaching mathematics at St. Johnsbury Academy for 10 years, and his wife, Aleha, are the principal owners of Northeast Kannabis LLC. They hope to open a cannabis retail business at 166 Railroad St., a building across the road from Jiffy Mart and the current home of Northeast Kingdom Learning Services.
The building is owned by Spates Family LLC, of Newport, and Racenet said an investor in the Northeast Kannabis business plans to purchase the property. The learning services office that has been leasing the space for the past five years was already on the way out, relocating further downtown on Eastern Avenue on June 27.
Racenet is scheduled to go before the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board on June 23, seeking a change of use in the building’s basement to light industrial and a change of use to retail in the ground floor space. He will also present the plans for the sign on the front of the building, which notes “NORTHEAST KANNABIS” separated by much larger letters “NK.” Racenet said the “K” instead of a “c” for cannabis is the Racenets’ desire to highlight the business’s Kingdom location.
“I wanted to pay homage to the Northeast Kingdom,” he said.
The first phase of the business plan, said Racenet, is a cannabis dispensary retail operation. Phase two is a conversion of the basement floor area into an edibles-making space. He said he and Aleha have not yet committed to moving ahead with the second phase.
Racenet said he began to think about opening a cannabis store in St. Johnsbury about the time townspeople voted in April 2021 to allow cannabis retail businesses to operate here. St. Johnsbury is among several Northeast Kingdom towns whose voters said yes to cannabis businesses.
Serving as further motivation, Racenet said, is the state’s serious and methodical approach to introducing the cannabis marketplace into Vermont. He said he’s confident that Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board is doing its due diligence in structuring safe and effective market controls.
The board was created by the Vermont Legislature in 2020 “to safely, equitably, and effectively implement and administer the laws enabling adult use and medical use of cannabis in Vermont.”
“As someone who feels confident that this substance is very similar to alcohol, we need to have some control as to how this is administered to the public,” Racenet said.
He said he is encouraged by the tight regulations on the products being sold.
The control board has issued Northeast Kannabis a provisional license; operational retail licenses aren’t expected to be issued until October.
Racenet said the board has been somewhat hindered by a lack of staff, but the people there have been helpful.
“They’ve walked me through the process. A lot of the rules have been spelled out for us,” he said. Among other things, said Racenet, they’ve explained the need for good security systems and the requirement for product tracking and third-party testing.
“They’ve clearly thought this through and seen how everybody else (in other states) are doing it,” he said.
Racenet said he recognizes that the cannabis business is not without controversy, but he feels strongly that it can be done effectively and safely. He said the result of the town-wide vote over 14 months ago shows people in town agree with him.
“At the end of the day the town voted it in and was OK with having it here,” he said.
Racenet said allowing cannabis businesses in town will be good for the economy.
“This is an economic opportunity for St. Johnsbury,” he said. “Economic prosperity is something we need to bring into this town and this is one of those opportunities.”
Racenet said he has made an effort to communicate his thoughts about the business to people in key positions in town. He’s talked to Police Chief Tim Page, Fire Marshal (and former selectman) Tim Angell, and Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung, among others.
“I’ve tried to be as transparent in this process as I can be,” he said.
Communication is key, said Racenet.
“It’s all about communication,” he said. “Being a teacher it’s all about communication and being a good communicator with your students and your colleagues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.