Doing what is necessary to get Willough healthy was never in doubt. How to pay for it was the real question.
The 1½-year-old dog, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever (toller, for short), has leptospirosis, a blood infection caused by bacteria. She’s been at Burlington Emergency Veterinary Services since Sunday night and is responding to treatment, said Tom Collier, a Brownington resident who, together with his wife, Nicole, are Willough’s family.
Costs for her care are mounting, and the Colliers were wondering how they’d pay the bills. The couple is newly-married (September 2021). He’s a self-employed carpenter, and she’s a 5th-grade school teacher at Irasburg Elementary School. Nicole is pregnant with their first child.
At the veterinary office late Sunday night, the Colliers knew treatment for Willough would be expensive. As of Wednesday, the bill had surpassed $5,500. Tom Collier said he started applying for credit cards, thinking that was the answer, but then a friend of a friend of Tom’s mother, Tracy, told them about SAD-SAC, which stands for Save-A-Dog, Save-A-Cat.
SAD-SAC is a charitable foundation founded and operated by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company. The fund raises donations that are used to primarily benefit animals without owners that are sick or injured and need medical attention. In some cases, SAD-SAC will step in and assist families and their animals when a pet has an emergency need and the family cannot afford the care.
On behalf of Willough and her son and daughter-in-law, Tracy reached out to the Caledonian-Record. Soon Tom was talking with Mark Smith, former Caledonian publisher and SAD-SAC director.
Tom said Smith’s directive to him was “Don’t worry about the veterinary bills; just focus on getting Willough home healthy.”
Willough was only 10 weeks old when the Colliers got her. Tom Collier said she could have been theirs at eight weeks, but they were staying with his parents at the time in Greensboro while building their home, and mom, Tracy, was against having a brand new puppy in her home.
Now, Willough is most welcome, said Tracy Collier. “She can live here anytime,” she said, reflecting on a time earlier this year when Willough comforted her through an injury. “She was the thing that kept me going when I broke my foot; she was my healing dog.”
The name Willough combines Nicole’s appreciation of the willow tree and Tom’s appreciation for Lake Willoughby.
Tom and Nicole, along with Willough, were spending a few days on and around Thanksgiving with Nicole’s family in Maine when they noticed Willough wasn’t eating. When they got home on Sunday, she still wasn’t eating and wasn’t acting like herself.
Later that night they took her to Burlington Emergency Veterinary Services, where the diagnosis of leptospirosis was made.
Tom Collier said he was told the disease, which can affect both humans and animals, is not very common in the area. He said with Willough it is impacting her kidneys and left untreated could be a death sentence.
The veterinarian told Collier on Wednesday that Willough appears to be responding to the antibiotics, and there was cautious optimism. The next step was to try to get her to eat. Collier said he and Nicole were heading over to Burlington to see Willough Wednesday night and he was taking her some deer venison.
Tom said he and Nicole are grateful to Smith and the SAD-SAC program. He asked what he could do to show their appreciation. He said Mark told him to concentrate on Willough’s health and one day, when they’re able, to donate to the program. “He also told me to start reading the newspaper,” Tom said.
SAD-SAC has covered veterinary bills totaling over $19,500 this year. In the last five years, the program has covered 338 vet bills. It has also covered the costs of 34 cat spay and neuter clinics, with each clinic averaging 40 procedures with necessary shots.
The SAD-SAC program relies on donations to continue its assistance with getting animals veterinary care. Tax-deductible SAD-SAC donations can be made by check and mailed to The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company, P.O. Box 8, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
