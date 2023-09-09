Couple Upset With New Neighbor, Makes Appeal To DRB

LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard an appeal from disgruntled homeowners.
Brian and Candace King asked DRB to overturn permit approval for abutter Nicolle Normandin to install a single-wide trailer on private way Vista Lane.
The Kings said the proposed trailer would negatively impact their property value, privacy, and peace of mind.
“My husband and I haven’t gotten a decent night’s sleep” since the permit was approved, Candace King said.
She objected to the placement of a single-wide trailer in her home’s sightline as unfair and asked that it be placed elsewhere on the property.
“All we’re saying is, couldn’t [Normandin] move it over and out back?” she asked.
DRB has 45 days to consider the Kings’ appeal, but all signs indicate it will be unsuccessful.
Board members sided with Zoning Administrator Jon Prue, who determined the proposed single-wide trailer meets all applicable zoning by-law requirements.
After the Kings made a lengthy, impassioned plea for DRB intervention, acting board chair Curtis Carpenter said the couple’s appeal lacked substance.
“A lot of what I’ve been hearing from you so far is a lot of emotion,” Carpenter said to the Kings. “You have a lot of memory and history tied up in your property, and you want to keep it [the way it is], but that is not something that we can address.”
Once DRB issues a ruling, the Kings will have 30 days to file an appeal with Vermont Environmental Court, if they choose.
The Kings are upset because Normamdin intends to build on an undeveloped parcel next to their home.
The couple has lived at the scenic location without a visible neighbor for 30 years.
At times tearful, Candace King expressed disappointment in Prue’s decision and DRB support for his ruling.
“It sounds like what we’re hearing is the town doesn’t care as long as you meet the zoning” requirements, she said.
DRB members said they were sympathetic but suggested the matter would be best addressed through direct conversation between the property owners.
The Kings claim they tried.
They maintain that, in an email exchange, Normandin expressed willingness to move the trailer, but further discussions never materialized.
Barring renewed talks, Brian King indicated he may pursue the matter through the courts.
“We need to know what Nicolle Norman’s position is about moving that mobile home, if she’s going to do that,” he said. “If she’s not going to do that, then we’ll have to pursue this further.”
