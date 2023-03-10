Court Denies State Request To Revoke Bail On Obstruction Of Justice Suspect
Buy Now

Shylo Bourdeau appears in Orleans Superior Court by WebEx.

Orleans County Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren has ruled in favor of a local woman charged with obstruction of justice last summer.

Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell, and her co-defendant, Dylan G. Gingues, 35, of Bellows Falls, were accused of interfering with state police who attempted to execute a court order by picking up two juveniles who had been ordered into the custody of the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments