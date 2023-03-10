Court Denies State Request To Revoke Bail On Obstruction Of Justice Suspect

Orleans County Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren has ruled in favor of a local woman charged with obstruction of justice last summer.
Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell, and her co-defendant, Dylan G. Gingues, 35, of Bellows Falls, were accused of interfering with state police who attempted to execute a court order by picking up two juveniles who had been ordered into the custody of the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF).
Bourdeau was on the run for a while but was arrested on a $25,000 warrant last September.
Orleans Superior Court
Officials say not-guilty pleas were entered on felony charges of obstruction of justice and impeding a police officer and Judge Warren set bail at $20,000. The bail was then posted, allowing Bourdeau to return to the community.
But the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office later asked the court to revoke Bourdeau’s bail because she allegedly violated condition of release #19, requiring her to follow all family court orders.
Newport defense attorney Trudy Miller then argued in court documents that while that condition was in place at one point - it had since been dismissed by the court.
“Although Ms. Bourdeau had a condition of release #19, the Court struck that condition,” wrote Attorney Miller in her motion. “The State presently asks to revoke bail based on a Condition of Release which no longer exists. The Court has no jurisdiction over a non-existent condition. There is simply no reason to incarcerate Ms. Bourdeau.”
The judge ruled in favor of Bourdeau on Monday.
The alleged incident occurred on Aug. 29, 2022, outside the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport.
Gingues was arrested at the scene, but Bourdeau drove away with the children in her car, according to court documents.
Police have said they believe that Bourdeau is the mother of the two juveniles and Gingues is her boyfriend.
