Court Directs Burke Man To Make A Plan For Clean-up Of Junk-Strewn Property

WEST BURKE — The town got its day in court to argue a case against a property owner it’s been fining $5,000 a day for failure to clean up his front yard.
Howard Bailey, owner of the property at 2582 U.S. Route 5, appeared for the environmental court hearing on June 20 through a video conference. Representing the town was Zoning Administrator Mike Harris, who also appeared via computer.
The town has been trying to get Bailey to address the clutter of unregistered vehicles and other debris that fills the front of the property, which sits just off Route 5. Town officials have received complaints about how some items are so close to the road that motorists are concerned about driving past the property.
It’s a clear violation of the town’s junk ordinance, town officials say, and Harris has tried over the course of multiple years to get Bailey to address the property and comply with the ordinance.
An imposition of fines began a little over a year ago. The amount is calculated at $100 per day per junk item. Harris determined the number of cars, car parts, fencing and scrap metal considered junk and visible from the road totaled at least 50, which brings the daily fine total to $5,000.
Harris said the point of taking the Burke resident to court was to compel action since conversations, verbal and written requests for compliance and the fines aren’t working. The priority with taking the matter to court is getting the property cleaned up, said Harris.
The judge did not render a decision during the hearing, but Harris said he believes the town is a step closer to a resolution of the problem property. He said the judge found no fault in the town’s ordinance governing junk on residential property or the process through which the town has taken in its effort to get Bailey to comply.
“The judge never communicated that the town was overstepping its bounds or was being excessive against Howard at all,” Harris said.
The judge gave Bailey an option to try to fight the town’s ordinance in a trial or work out a clean-up agreement. Bailey chose to pursue an agreement. He and Harris have a plan to meet on Friday.
Harris said from the town’s perspective the plan must be for Bailey to have the site cleaned up prior to the next status conference in environmental court on July 24. Anything short of a property cleared of items in violation of the junk ordinance by the next hearing, Harris said, is expected to result in a court order for a specific date to have the site cleaned up by Bailey or a directive that the town can enter the property and clean it up at Bailey’s expense.
No half-measures at clean-up or promises will do, Harris said.
As for what happens to the accumulation of fines, that will be a matter for Bailey to take up with the select board.
There’s also an issue with permitting related to the mobile home that sits on the property.
Both those issues are secondary to the immediate need of a cleared property, Harris said.
In addition to the junk ordinance violations, Harris said, Bailey’s property debris encroaches on the state highway right of way and runs afoul of a directive for a clearly delineating driveway; the whole front yard is used a parking area with no single vehicular entry point onto the property, Harris said.
Harris said Bailey appears to be using his property as a business.
“These guys kind of wheel and deal for stuff,” he said. They find deals on vehicles and other items in disrepair, buy them and bring them home to work on and hopefully sell for a profit.
Harris said Bailey’s not a bad guy, but he can’t be allowed to maintain his property the way he has been. It’s a blight for passers-by and it’s a safety hazard.
