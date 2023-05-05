An East Hardwick man who had to be taken into custody by a Vermont State Police tactical team was released from jail in February so he could return home pending trial.
But according to court documents, Michael Edward McCuen, 36, may now be in a Vermont psychiatric unit.
“I anticipate that I will be unable to offer an opinion regarding his criminal responsibility without records from his current hospitalization at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital,” wrote forensic psychiatrist Ariana Nesbit in a letter to the court. “Unfortunately, he is refusing to sign a release for these records.”
Caledonia Superior Court
The letter to the court was dated April 13.
Nesbit also told the court that McCuen had previously been in treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat in Brattleboro, Vt.
“I would greatly appreciate it if the Court were able to order that all records (all dates) from the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital and the Brattleboro Retreat be released,” wrote Nesbit.
McCuen was being held without bail for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old pregnant woman. He has been charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Police said McCuen had barricaded himself in the back room of his trailer in January, refusing to come out and that he had guns in the room with him. Tear gas reportedly had to be deployed by state police to extract McCuen from his residence.
The state’s attorney’s office later withdrew the hold without bail request and asked for a series of conditions of release, including a court-appointed custodian to monitor McCuen and report any violations.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron declined to order a court-appointed custodian for McCuen based on testimony from the alleged victim in the case.
The judge also declined the state’s request to add a condition of release requiring McCuen to re-engage with mental health providers after McCuen objected. Judge Jiron instead ordered McCuen to meet with pre-trial services for a mental health assessment.
McCuen is also subject to an Extreme Risk Protection Order which was ordered in January by Superior Court Judge Michael R. Kainen at the request of Hardwick Police. The order prohibits McCuen from possessing firearms for two years.
McCuen faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $25,000.00 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.