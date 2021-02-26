Connecticut resident Paul Downer shot a St. Johnsbury man in the leg last month in a dispute over money.
That’s according to the St. Johnsbury Police Department which arrested Downer Thursday during a raid of a suspected drug house at 619 Portland St.
Downer, 25, of Hartford, Conn., has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting Ryan Farnham, 29, in his apartment at 243 Lafayette Street on Jan. 22.
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Steven Hartwell Jr., the shooting happened after Downer, who police said goes by the street name of “Benji” demanded during a text message conversation with Farnham’s girlfriend that she and Farnham meet him at their apartment.
“Where Ryan at,” texted Downer to the cell phone of Kyra Carey, 21, according to records obtained by police.
“Okay everything okay..” responded Carey.
“No come now,” texted Downer. “Ya’ll come right now…I’m coming over there right now…Ya’ll got 5 mins.”
According to police, the text conversation between Carey and Downer occurred between 11:01 a.m. and 11:38 a.m. on Jan. 22 and that the shooting of Farnham was reported at 12:06 p.m that same day.
It was followed by another text message from Carey to Downer.
“I can’t believe you!” wrote Carey.
Downer responded at 1:41 p.m.
“I want my money,” replied Downer.
A witness at the scene of the shooting told police that he was outside 243 Lafayette Street on Jan. 22 when he heard a gunshot and saw “Downer and a second black male he knew as ‘Prime’” run out of the residence.”
Police said cell phone evidence further showed that Downer had previously sent Carey a “QR code” for a “Cash App” link to send money person to person between them.
“This type of transfer in my training and experience is often used to send money between suppliers and low-level dealers of narcotics,” wrote Ofc. Hartwell in his affidavit.
A search warrant written by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish for the Cash App account indicated the account belonged to Downer and the phone number listed with the account was the same number used in the text conversation between Downer and Carey.
When police raided 619 Portland St. they found Downer in an upstairs bedroom along with two .45 caliber handguns.
Both guns were loaded, said police.
