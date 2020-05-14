The Vermont Supreme Court has extended the COVID-19 Judicial Emergency through September 1.
But the high court is also loosening some pandemic-related restrictions.
The Judicial Emergency was declared on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order postponed superior court hearings in all but the most urgent cases. In addition, the court sought to maximize the use of remote audio and video to minimize the number of individuals congregating for hearings.
All jury trials and all Judicial Bureau hearings were suspended and the Court relaxed rules and procedures regarding court filings to allow individuals to use email for most court filings. The Court also adopted emergency procedures regarding time-lines and access to court buildings.
But the new emergency order issued on Wednesday calls for a ramp-up in court operations including the return of non-emergency court proceedings in the superior court.
“Effective June 1, 2020, non-emergency hearings in all dockets may begin,” reads the new order. “Criminal jury trials are scheduled to begin again on September 1. Social distancing and assembly restrictions will be in place for any activities in courthouses, including jury trials…While all dockets are important, priority will be given to juvenile cases and those involving defendants detained pre-trial. Judicial Bureau hearings will begin again on June 1, in the discretion of the State Court Administrator.”
Civil trials have been suspended until January 1, 2021.
The court is also allowing attorneys, who must re-license by June 30 and are suffering financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunity to defer payment of the re-licensing fee until September 1.
A committee chaired by Associate Justice Harold Eaton is making recommendations to the court about a transition back to full operations while considering the “opportunities and constraints” posed by judiciary budget issues, technology needs, staffing, and facilities in a time of social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.