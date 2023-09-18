Court Narrows Scope Of Testimony In Next Woodburn Trial
During a Coos Superior Court hearing on Thursday, ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, seen here being sworn in by his attorney, Mark Sisti, announced his intent to file what would be a second appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court, this one seeking a new trial on his May 2021 criminal mischief convictions. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Following the reversal of his 2021 domestic violence/simple assault convictions by the New Hampshire Supreme Court in March, a Coos Superior Court judge, in an order issued on Thursday, has narrowed the scope of testimony that can be presented to a jury in the retrial of ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn that is currently scheduled for March.

The high court ruled that the trial court erred by not allowing Woodburn to present a self-defense argument to the jury.

