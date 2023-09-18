Court Narrows Scope Of Testimony In Next Woodburn Trial

Following the reversal of his 2021 domestic violence/simple assault convictions by the New Hampshire Supreme Court in March, a Coos Superior Court judge, in an order issued on Thursday, has narrowed the scope of testimony that can be presented to a jury in the retrial of ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn that is currently scheduled for March.
The high court ruled that the trial court erred by not allowing Woodburn to present a self-defense argument to the jury.
One of the four jury convictions was for Woodburn, 58, a Democrat from Whitefield, biting the hand of his former fiancee, Emily Jacobs, 41, who now lives in Maine, during a struggle over a cell phone in December 2017 while Woodburn, who sought the phone, was a passenger in Jacobs’ car.
On Sept. 1, Woodburn’s attorney, Mark Sisti, filed a notice of self-defense with the court stating that Woodburn will use the “physical force in defense of a person” as set forth in New Hampshire RSA 627:4.
“The defendant would contend that any contact alleged was the result of him acting in self-defense and utilizing non-deadly force against the acts of the alleged victim in this matter,” he wrote.
On the same day, Sisti filed the unsuccessful motion to allow the introduction of additional testimony for what he called the “alleged victim’s prior attempts to block or restrain [Woodburn] from distancing himself from conflict.”
“At his previous trial, he was barred from introducing evidence that the alleged victim physically interfered with his attempts to avoid conflict,” said Sisti. “Testimony concerning Jeff Woodburn’s prior attempts to avoid conflict and the alleged victim’s behavior with regard to those attempts are certainly admissable and relevant to his mental state at the time of this alleged offense.”
In an objection, prosecutors with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Woodburn, in his motion, “makes no attempt to … specifically identify” or “explain the circumstances” of the “prior instances” that he seeks to introduce as evidence” and fails to identify not only the specific instances of conduct he wishes to introduce, but also any specific legal grounds justifying his request.”
Prosecutors argue that they are unable to properly develop a response to what they called “a vague, conclusory, and generalized request for evidence to be admitted.”
In a separate motion, prosecutors say that the vague allegations fail to establish not only that any of the acts occurred prior to Dec. 15, 2017, the date of the charged conduct that led to the convictions, but also fail to state any logical connection between those prior acts and Woodburn’s state of mind at the time of the charged offenses.
Prosecutors argue that not only would Jacobs be “improperly attacked with what amounts to mere propensity evidence, but further she would be unfairly placed in the position of having to repeatedly answer to vague allegations regarding acts she purportedly committed on unspecified occasions over six years ago, which may not have happened in the way alleged or at all” and that “such evidence is likely to lead to several mini trials within the trial, overall confusion of the issues, and misleading the jury.”
In his 3-page order, Judge Peter Bornstein said having considered the parties’ pleadings and arguments, applicable law, and the Supreme Court’s mandate on remand, the superior court denies Woodburn’s motion to allow and grants the state’s motion to exclude for the reasons articulated by state prosecutors.
“Among other things, the defendant has not identified any of the alleged victim’s prior acts as to which he seeks to introduce evidence or the approximate date(s) on which he alleges they occurred and he has not shown, to any extent whatsoever, that any such ‘prior acts of aggression by the complainant sought to be admitted by the defendant are logically connected to the defendant’s state of mind at the time of the charged offense such that they may be admitted for a non-propensity purpose.’”
