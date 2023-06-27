Court No-Show Results In Arrest Warrant For Littleton Car Thief

The second no-show at court in less than a year has resulted in another arrest warrant for a habitual offender from Littleton.
On Nov. 30, William J. Blanchard, 34, was arrested after failing to appear for a dispositional conference at Merrimack Superior Court for his most recent stolen car case that resulted in a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property, a Class B felony count of driving after being certified a habitual offender, a Class A misdemeanor count of disobeying a police officer, and a violation-level offense for reckless driving.
The charges stem from an incident in May 2022 in which Blanchard allegedly led New Hampshire State Police on a high-speed pursuit topping 100 mph in southern New Hampshire while driving a Jeep stolen from Vermont.
After his arrest in December for his first failure to appear, the court approved a bail with release as his case pends.
Court records viewed on Tuesday show that Blanchard failed to appear for a June 13 status conference. An arrest warrant was issued the following day.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrest had been made, according to the case summary.
On the morning of May 5, 2022, NHSP Troop D was alerted by Vermont State Police about a 2021 Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen. After GPS tracking, it was believed to be in New Hampshire, at the Danbury Country Store.
NHSP troopers found the Jeep moving along southbound Interstate 89 in Sutton and turned on their sirens and lights for a stop.
Blanchard, however, accelerated, reaching speeds of 107 mph and unsafely passing vehicles, said police officials.
He is alleged to have then abandoned the Jeep in a residential neighborhood in Warner.
Following a foot pursuit that involved a K-9 unit, Blanchard was found shirtless and wet after crossing a river.
Court records stretching back more than a decade show convictions for receiving stolen property that involves stolen cars and convictions for burglarizing several Littleton businesses.
In 2017, Blanchard was indicted at Grafton Superior Court on a Class A felony count of theft and Class B felony count of attempted theft involving two businesses in Enfield, and a Class B felony count of witness tampering for attempting to convince a woman to marry him so she wouldn’t have to testify against him in a burglary case involving a gas station.
He pleaded guilty and was given a New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 2 to 6 years, with credit for 216 days served at the county House of Corrections.
A final pre-trial conference in the Merrimack Superior Court case is scheduled for Sept. 5, and jury selection for Oct. 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.