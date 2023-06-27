Court No-Show Results In Arrest Warrant For Littleton Car Thief
William J. Blanchard

The second no-show at court in less than a year has resulted in another arrest warrant for a habitual offender from Littleton.

On Nov. 30, William J. Blanchard, 34, was arrested after failing to appear for a dispositional conference at Merrimack Superior Court for his most recent stolen car case that resulted in a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property, a Class B felony count of driving after being certified a habitual offender, a Class A misdemeanor count of disobeying a police officer, and a violation-level offense for reckless driving.

