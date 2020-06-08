Court Re-Opens To Non-Emergency Hearings

A little bit of normalcy returned to the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury when three defendants appeared in person to participate in what used to be routine Monday morning arraignments.
All three defendants pleaded not-guilty to misdemeanor charges and were released on conditions. An arrest warrant was issued for a fourth defendant who failed to appear.
Both prosecutors and defense attorneys continued to appear by phone, but Judge Michael Harris, a court clerk and court officer were in the courtroom. It was the first time non-emergency arraignments were held at the courthouse since the COVID-19 Judicial Emergency order was issued in March.
But according to Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski, it’s just the beginning of a long recovery.
“We are nowhere near the end of this, but we are learning as we go and are ready to adjust to the changing scenery as it comes,” said Zaleski.
The scenery changed quickly after the judicial emergency was declared.
“We were set to start a jury trial a few days before the emergency was declared,” said Zaleski. “We had witnesses subpoenaed from out of state. We made the decision to call them off and tell them not to come — risking having to dismiss the case because we didn’t know at that point how the court was going to proceed.”
COVID-19 restrictions also resulted in a large backlog of criminal cases that will have to be dealt with.
“Make no mistake — there is no slow down in crime,” said Zaleski. “We have dozens of cases cited for July and August — many of these were supposed to be arraigned in April.”
Zaleski said she’s also concerned about the possible unintended consequences of the COVID-19 policy directing police to cite and release defendants picked-up on arrest warrants for non-violent crimes.
“This has and will continue to have the trickle down affect of limiting what law enforcement can do out there and of sending a message to defendants out there with pending charges that they simply will not be held accountable,” said Zaleski. “Crimes that we often would try to lodge or flash cite — we are not permitted to do as we normally would … While I don’t disagree with this procedural change to limit increased exposure to COVID, the balance between that concern and keeping the community safe and safely policed has been tricky at best.”
Pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday were; Susan Burger, 69, Danville, drunken driving; David Marcy, 40, Concord, driving with a suspended license; and Gina Barrett, 26, Concord, unlawful mischief.
An arrest warrant with bail set at $200 was issued for Christopher Thompson, 37, of Hardwick, after he failed to appear for arraignment on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.