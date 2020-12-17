Court Records Detail Alleged Violent Assault In Stratford

Richard A. Card

A woman trying to leave an abusive relationship was strangled and left bloody by her partner, a habitual offender with a long criminal history in multiple states, who then ordered her to clean up the blood, said New Hampshire State Police.

Richard A. Card, 34, of North Stratford, faces years in prison after being charged with a Class B felony count each of second-degree assault by strangulation, domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, two Class B felony counts attempting to hide or destroy evidence, a special class felony for being an armed career criminal in unlawful possession of a gun, and a Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault.

