A St. Johnsbury man with 24 open criminal cases in Caledonia County may also be a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in the town of Eden on Thursday night.
That’s according to Vermont State Police.
Shawn Allen Rich, 44, has not been named as a suspect in the homicide but has been connected to the case in court documents made public on Friday.
Rich was arrested by state police several hours after the Eden shooting on three active arrest warrants and was charged on Friday with misdemeanor resisting arrest and violating court-ordered conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
Rich pleaded not guilty to both charges.
State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski then argued that Rich should be held without bail based on his prior criminal record which includes nine failures to appear, six convictions for violating court orders, 11 felony convictions, 37 misdemeanor convictions, four assaulting crime convictions, 29 parole violations and 11 violations of probation.
“He has continuously failed to abide by conditions of release imposed by the court,” said Zaleski. “He also continues to fail to appear.”
But Judge Justin P. Jiron denied Zaleski’s request and set bail at $300.
Rich is expected to be released from jail this weekend by the Department of Corrections after serving a day for missing time on the work crew.
Rich was arrested at his Spring Street residence early Friday morning after Tpr. David Garces spotted a red pickup truck driving past Maplefields in St. Johnsbury and knew Rich had active arrest warrants.
“I started to follow this vehicle because I knew Shawn Rich, 44, to drive a red Dodge Ram,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “At the time, I also had information that Rich was a possible person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Eden, Vermont on the night of 12/01/2022. The information relayed to me about this shooting was that a tan sedan with VT registration HMA999 with two suspicious males, was in the area at the time of the shooting. This registration came back to a beige Volkswagen Passat registered to Rich, and Andrea Poginy.”
Tpr. Garces, who is a trained Drug Recognition Expert, said that when he arrived at Rich’s residence, a person identified as Jamie Woodman, 42, got out of the passenger side of the truck and Rich was located in the driver’s seat.
“Rich appeared impaired on drugs,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “He presented restless, excitable, irritable and anxious behavior. He had quick raspy mumbled speech. He had dilated pupils…It should be noted that in the processing room at the St. Johnsbury Barracks he fell asleep.”
State police say the investigation into the Eden shooting began at about 10:20 p.m. on Thursday when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled the location following the shooting.
Police said the incident appears to be targeted but there is no indication of a general threat to public safety.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
