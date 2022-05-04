Court Records Provide Additional Details In NEK Homicide

Michael “Moe” Hayes is one of the suspects charged in connection with the homicide of Waterford resident Michael Pimental.
Hayes, 38, of Washington, D.C., reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors last year to settle the charges but his sentencing hearing has since been postponed.
However, a copy of Hayes’ plea agreement obtained by the Caledonian-Record reveals further details about the disposal of Pimental’s body.
Pimental, 37, was found dead off Victory Road in Concord on Oct. 14, 2018. He had been shot multiple times.
Hayes and Pimental’s live-in girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, 28, were both later indicted by a federal Grand Jury on multiple charges and both agreed last year to settle their charges by plea agreement.
Hayes has already pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and accessory after the fact by removing Pimental’s body after he was allegedly gunned down at his Waterford home at 2394 Duck Pond Road.
U.S. District Court
“In the aftermath of Michael Pimental’s death, Michael Hayes states that Krystal Whitcomb requested he move Pimental’s body, and on the night of October 13 into October 14, 2018, Michael Hayes and Christopher Eastman traveled to 2394 Duck Pond Road,” reads a statement of facts in the Hayes plea agreement. “There, they removed Michael Pimental’s body and put it in the trunk of a silver Cadillac STS registered to Michael Pimental that Krystal Whitcomb typically drove. Michael Hayes and Christopher Eastman drove in the Cadillac STS to a remote location in or around Victory, Vermont and put Michael Pimental’s body in the woods.”
After disposing of Pimental’s body, Hayes traveled from Vermont into New Hampshire and on October 14, 2018, in Grafton County, N.H., police stopped Hayes and Krystal Whitcomb in the silver Cadillac STS. According to court documents, police said they recovered three firearms from the car: a Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber, a Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun which was loaded with a full magazine and a Ruger .38 Special revolver. Police said they also seized about 2,600 bags of heroin in bags stamped “Strong Medicine,” ammunition, and over $14,000 in U.S. currency.
Eastman and Hayes are two of the eight suspects charged in connection with the Pimental homicide and a related drug trafficking investigation. Five of the cases remain pending in U.S. District Court.
Eastman has also reached a plea agreement with the government after being charged with accessory after the fact. He is scheduled for sentencing on May 9 before U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss.
Whitcomb has pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin and possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime as part of her plea agreement.
Both Whitcomb and Hayes are still waiting for sentencing.
