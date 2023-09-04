Court Records: St. Johnsbury Woman Blows Sweetheart Deal From Federal Prosecutor

BURLINGTON — A St. Johnsbury woman, who got a break from federal prosecutors in a case for reportedly buying firearms for a Hartford, Conn. gang member later charged in two unrelated homicide cases in Vermont and his home state, is back in jail after violating her pre-trial release conditions by testing positive for drugs, court records show.
Elizabeth Pappalardo, 25, was initially charged in May with making false statements to licensed gun dealers during purchases in St. Johnsbury and Hardwick in April and also with providing the firearms to a dangerous person prohibited by law from possessing them, federal court records show.
Former U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan, who is defending Pappalardo, helped negotiate a plea deal that allowed her client to plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of knowingly possessing crack cocaine on April 16, 2022.
Pappalardo bought a Glock 10-mm pistol at Rite Way Sports on Wolcott Street in Hardwick that day and turned it over to an individual, who provided her with the crack cocaine, the signed plea agreement said.
Pappalardo entered her guilty plea on Aug. 25 in federal court in Burlington and is due for sentencing Jan. 26, 2024.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed to continue Pappalardo’s release on conditions.
She was initially released from jail in mid-July to attend Valley Vista, a residential drug rehabilitation center in Vergennes.
The release from court after pleading guilty on Aug. 25 did not go well. Six days later, Crawford signed an arrest warrant for Pappalardo for violating her release conditions by unlawful use or possession of drugs, failing to submit to a drug test and failing to participate in a substance abuse therapy program, court records show.
She was arrested and jailed later that day by the U.S. Marshals Service pending an initial hearing on Tuesday before Crawford.
Nolan now says she wants Pappalardo to return to Valley Vista for a second round of treatment on Sept. 15. If Pappalardo successfully completes the program, the defendant would be allowed to seek admission to Jenna’s Promise in Johnson, a recovery center, Nolan said in court papers.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Stendig does not oppose the plan, and the Federal Probation Office supports it, Nolan said in court papers.
Nolan noted Pappalardo failed after her first trip to Valley Vista because she was placed at a sober house operated by ANEW Place that did not have the structure and support she needed.
“Indisputably, her offense was fueled by her substance use disorder and she was exploited and viciously abused by dangerous, for-profit drug suppliers over the course of years,” Nolan wrote in court papers. “Just prior to her arrest, one such drug dealer set her apartment on fire.”
When arrested originally in May, Pappalardo’s first court hearing had to be postponed a day because she said she was going through withdrawal. Federal agents had to take Pappalardo to the hospital after arriving at the federal courthouse with her and she said she felt ill.
Even the following day, Nolan asked that her client be allowed to sit through her initial court hearing because she was not feeling well.
Pappalardo had told federal investigators in late March that she was addicted to fentanyl and had been using numerous drugs, including crack cocaine, fentanyl, pills and marijuana for about three years, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in court papers.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Drescher had said in May the government believed Pappalardo was both a risk to flee and a danger to the community, if released.
Besides the lies reportedly made by Pappalardo during the gun buy in Hardwick on April 16, 2022, she also made false statements to buy a Glock 9-mm at SMD Outdoors on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on April 7, 2022, the ATF maintained in court papers.
Paul L. Downer, 27, a dangerous gang member with ties to Hartford, Conn., was living in Vermont when he directed Pappalardo to make the gun purchases and turn them over to him immediately, an ATF court affidavit said.
Downer was charged in April in Connecticut with conspiracy to commit murder following a fatal shooting in broad daylight at a supermarket. He was out of jail due to Vermont’s overly lax bail laws, authorities said.
He was supposed to be under a 24-hour curfew at the home of his parents while free on conditions from several criminal cases in Vermont, including attempted murder for a shooting in St. Johnsbury in January 2021, records show.
Downer pleaded not guilty to shooting Ryan C. Farnham, 29, at an apartment at 243 Lafayette Street and trafficking both crack cocaine and fentanyl in St. Johnsbury. Two months later Vermont Judge Michael Harris released him with a 24-hour curfew, records show.
Hartford Police say Downer is one of four masked suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Michael Starks, 29, at a grocery store on Capen Street on April 11. Downer, who lives on Capen Street, fled the scene, but was caught April 22, police said. He was ordered held for lack of $2 million bail on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Downer is banned from lawfully having firearms because he was charged in Vermont on Feb. 26, 2021, with felony counts, including attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon (a firearm), records show.
The federal gun charges in May stemmed from an investigation into a violent street gang based in Hartford, Conn., officials said. Following the seizure of a firearm from suspected gang members, law enforcement determined Pappalardo had bought the gun in Vermont, records show.
St. Johnsbury Police arrested Pappalardo on the federal warrant after an alert officer spotted her walking on Bay Street under the Portland Street Bridge and took her into custody, records show.
