Court Records: St. Johnsbury Woman Blows Sweetheart Deal From Federal Prosecutor

Paul L. Downer

BURLINGTON — A St. Johnsbury woman, who got a break from federal prosecutors in a case for reportedly buying firearms for a Hartford, Conn. gang member later charged in two unrelated homicide cases in Vermont and his home state, is back in jail after violating her pre-trial release conditions by testing positive for drugs, court records show.

Elizabeth Pappalardo, 25, was initially charged in May with making false statements to licensed gun dealers during purchases in St. Johnsbury and Hardwick in April and also with providing the firearms to a dangerous person prohibited by law from possessing them, federal court records show.

