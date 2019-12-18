A federal judge in U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont in recent days amended the conditions of release for Bill Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak Resort, who has been given back his passport so he can travel out of the U.S. to work as a consultant. The federal court order returning his passport was entered Dec. 11.

Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, in late November, issued an Order Releasing Collateral, allowing Stenger to have his passport returned “for work purposes only.”

