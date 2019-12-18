Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan prepares to announces indictments of Bill Stenger, Ari Quiros and two others on fraud and other charges over the Anc Bio scandal in Newport City. She delivered the press conference in May in front of the vacant lot left behind when the 'Ponzi-like' scheme collapsed. (File Photo by Robin Smith)
Bill Stenger talks to the Newport City Council about EB-5 in 2013. (File Photo by Robin Smith)
U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan prepares to announces indictments of Bill Stenger, Ari Quiros and two others on fraud and other charges over the Anc Bio scandal in Newport City. She delivered the press conference in May in front of the vacant lot left behind when the 'Ponzi-like' scheme collapsed. (File Photo by Robin Smith)
A federal judge in U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont in recent days amended the conditions of release for Bill Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak Resort, who has been given back his passport so he can travel out of the U.S. to work as a consultant. The federal court order returning his passport was entered Dec. 11.
Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, in late November, issued an Order Releasing Collateral, allowing Stenger to have his passport returned “for work purposes only.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.