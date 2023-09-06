Court Rules Against Muddy Paw Dog Sled In Lawsuit Against State

Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel has filed litigation against the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, arguing that the department is no longer letting it cross the state-owned recreational rail trail to access two of its parcels of land in Jefferson. (Contributed photo)

A Coos Superior Court judge has rejected an injunction sought by Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel, which is suing the state on the argument that the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will no longer let it cross the state-owned recreational rail trail to access two of its landlocked parcels in Jefferson.

As the case pends, with a trial management conference currently scheduled for August 2024, Muddy Paw, arguing it has a right to use an an easement across a segment of the Presidential Rail Trail, filed a motion for declaratory and injunctive relief that asked the court to prohibit DNCR from blocking access to the parcels via the rail trail or gravel road and to allow relocation of the existing easement.

