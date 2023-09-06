Court Rules Against Muddy Paw Dog Sled In Lawsuit Against State

Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel has filed litigation against the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, arguing that the department is no longer letting it cross the state-owned recreational rail trail to access two of its parcels of land in Jefferson. (Contributed photo)
A Coos Superior Court judge has rejected an injunction sought by Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel, which is suing the state on the argument that the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will no longer let it cross the state-owned recreational rail trail to access two of its landlocked parcels in Jefferson.
As the case pends, with a trial management conference currently scheduled for August 2024, Muddy Paw, arguing it has a right to use an an easement across a segment of the Presidential Rail Trail, filed a motion for declaratory and injunctive relief that asked the court to prohibit DNCR from blocking access to the parcels via the rail trail or gravel road and to allow relocation of the existing easement.
Muddy Paw, which is basing its claim on an easement conveyed by the Boston and Maine Railroad to Elwin Paschal in 1930, bought the parcels in 2013.
After notifying Muddy Paw in April 2023 that access would be shut down, the state blocked the gravel road crossing on June 30.
In objecting to the injunction, DNCR attorneys argue that Muddy Paw has alternative access from Jefferson Notch Road and there is a reasonable likelihood that it will not prevail on the merits of its case.
Both parties have differing interpretations of the 1930 easement grant.
In his 10-page order issued on Aug. 22, Judge Peter Bornstein said the court rules that the 1930 deed did not convey a general right-of-way for purposes of ingress and egress over the servient estate to the dominant estate, but only the limited right expressed in the deed’s plan language of a right of pedestrian access, with or without cattle, in the specified location, as opposed to a broader right of access.
“Nor did the 1930 deed contain any reference to vehicular access, although the easement was created after the advent of motor vehicles and mechanized agricultural equipment,” he wrote. “If the Boston and Maine Railroad had intended to convey a general right of way, including vehicular access, it could have done so, but it did not. The language in the deed is clear and unambiguous and conveyed only a right to pass and repass on foot, with or without cattle, in the designated portion of the servient estate. The easement grant means what it says and says what it means, no more and no less.”
Citing New Hampshire case law and a New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling, the judge also rejected Muddy Paw’s motion to issue a judgment declaring easement by necessity.
Muddy Paw had argued that the easement is necessary because “the property cannot otherwise be used without disproportionate effort or expense.”
But as the Supreme Court observed 125 years ago, “‘without a unity of ownership there will be no way of necessity,’” wrote Bornstein.
“In this case, there was no unity of ownership and no severance of the dominant and servient estates,” he wrote. “In 1930, the Boston and Maine Railroad conveyed a limited easement over land it then owned to Elwin Paschal for use in connection with land he then owned … The facts disclosed do not show any circumstances which give the plaintiff a right of way by necessity across DNCR’s land …”
In rejecting Muddy Paw’s motion for injunctive relief, Bornstein said “the plaintiff has not demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of its express easement claims and its implied easement claims.”
The case summary viewed Wednesday shows that the court has ordered an alternative dispute resolution, which explores options for cases to be resolved without trial. The ADR has a completion deadline of July 7, 2024.
Since 2007, Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel has been offering dog sledding adventures in Coos County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.