Court Rules Against Water And Light In Lawsuit

A Grafton Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the state and the town of Littleton in the town’s 2-year-old lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light.
In an 8-page order posted on Friday, Judge Lawrence MacLeod declared LWL a department of the town, therefore making LWL subject to the financial reporting and other requirements of New Hampshire’s Municipal Budget Law
In December 2020, the town filed an injunction at Grafton Superior Court asking the court to declare LWL, which has historically operated as an independent entity since its charter in 1903, a department of the town and to turn over to the Select Board its year-end financials, monthly profit-and-loss statements, and any excess revenue.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, which filed a motion for summary judgment in August that asked the court to declare that LWL’s commissioners were acting illegally by failing to turn over LWL’s financials and excess money, soon filed as an intervenor on behalf of the town.
Maintaining the position that it is independent of the town, LWL filed a cross-motion arguing that it was specially created by the New Hampshire Legislature, is a distinct entity formed by the 1903 enabling legislation, and is not governed by the Municipal Budget Law.
“In this case, neither party argues that there is a dispute of material fact for trial,” wrote MacLeod. “Rather, their dispute arises from the statutory interpretation of the LWL’s enabling legislation and the Municipal Budget Law. Therefore, in order to resolve this dispute, the court must engage in statutory interpretation.”
MacLeod cited multiple pieces of legislation during many decades, and said the plain language of the enabling legislation demonstrates that LWL is sufficiently part of the town to bring it within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Budget Act.
“At minimum, the LWL falls under this category of a ‘self-sustaining’ department, but is nevertheless part of the town because … the Legislature authorized the Town, and not another entity, to distribute light and water to its residents,” wrote MacLeod. “
The Select Board also appoints LWL’s commissioners, he said.
“The language of the enabling legislation empowers the town, not the LWL, to contract, form, or employ such a department, meaning that the Legislature permitted the Town to form something like the LWL,” wrote MacLeod. “Although the Town might not control the day-to-day operation of the LWL, the LWL is still a function of the town … Read as a whole, the enabling legislation provides a way in which the town can provide water and light to its residents and it also authorizes the Town to delegate that task … Pursuant to this delegation, the board controls the day-to-day operation of the water and light supply, but it is the Town that ultimately appoints the board of commissioners to make these decisions. Therefore, the court agrees with the State, and therefore the Town, that the LWL is part of the town and subject to the Municipal Budget Law.”
Even if the court considered the fact that LWL is excluded from the town manager’s control, the plain language of the enabling legislation permitted the town to delegate functions to an entity like LWL and choose the members who will run that entity, therefore the lack of direct control by the town manager does not change the conclusion that LWL is part of the town, said the judge.
During recent Select Board meetings, several residents asked the board to drop the lawsuit, which was initiated during the previous town manager and town finance director.
LWL offers some of the lowest rates in New Hampshire and New England and some residents expressed concerns that a change in its business model could jeopardize that, increase rates, and make Littleton less attractive for new businesses and economic development.
After the litigation was filed, LWL began regularly providing the town with its financial information as well as with an annual, net-zero budget that is now approved by voters at town meeting and doesn’t impact the tax rate.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Sept. 19, LWL Commission Chairman Peter Cooper said LWL has no problem sending to the town LWL’s financial reporting, but it does have concerns about turning over its cash reserves, which he said are used to buy power on the wholesale market to keep rates low.
Select Board members said they have no intention of using any of LWL’s cash reserves for town budgeting purposes and they want LWL to continue operating as it always has.
The Select Board, which meets on Tuesday, Oct. 11, has not yet met as a board to discuss the court decision.
The LWL commissioners met during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, but at the time of their meeting had not yet been notified that the court decision had been issued.
