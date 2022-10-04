Court Rules Against Water And Light In Lawsuit
Littleton Water and Light crew preparing to upgrade a utility pole. (Courtesy photo)

A Grafton Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the state and the town of Littleton in the town’s 2-year-old lawsuit against Littleton Water and Light.

In an 8-page order posted on Friday, Judge Lawrence MacLeod declared LWL a department of the town, therefore making LWL subject to the financial reporting and other requirements of New Hampshire’s Municipal Budget Law

