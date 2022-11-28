Court Settlement Finds In Great Hydro’s Favor: Barnet Owes $732K Back
BARNET — At the recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board, following an executive session, the board emerged to take action and approved a settlement reached in the tax appeal brought by Great Hydro LLC against the town.

The settlement was recently reached through a court action in the Caledonia Superior Court, and both sides have now agreed to the settlement, the record of the draft settlement shows.

