Court Settlement Finds In Great Hydro’s Favor: Barnet Owes $732K Back

BARNET — At the recent meeting of the Barnet Select Board, following an executive session, the board emerged to take action and approved a settlement reached in the tax appeal brought by Great Hydro LLC against the town.
The settlement was recently reached through a court action in the Caledonia Superior Court, and both sides have now agreed to the settlement, the record of the draft settlement shows.
At Monday’s meeting of the board, a communication from the town’s attorney in the matter was part of the record, and it was noted that the final step is for the Court to approve the settlement and for the appeal to then be dismissed.
According to the draft court settlement, “The Town agrees that a credit of $732,073 is owed to Great River Hydro regarding the reduction in assessed value on the Grand List effective as of April 1, 2021, and further agrees to apply a credit to each tax bill issued against the April 1, 2023 through April 1, 2027 Grand Lists in the amount of $146,414.60 each year as an offset to the taxes owed in each tax year.”
After discussing the settlement in a closed session, the draft minutes show that all three select board members approved the draft settlement and it was signed that evening.
A copy of the draft settlement from the Superior Court Civil Division, Caledonia Unit, was provided to the newspaper after being requested by the town clerk.
The parties have agreed to settle all contested manners related to the property tax assessment for the Grand List effective April 1, 2021, and all subsequent Grand Lists as of April 1, 2023 through and including April 1, 2027.
The two sides have agreed to several points including that “Great River Hydro owns certain property and improvements in the Town that are parts of the Comerford and McIndoes hydroelectric projects.”
The 2021 Grand List appraised values were paid by the company but challenged by the Board of Listers and the Board of Civil Authority, both of whom upheld the assessments, leading to Great River taking its appeal to court.
According to the settlement, the assessed value for the Grand List effective as of April 1, 2021, April 1, 2023, and for
each Grand List thereafter through and including April 1, 2027, shall be as follows:
Grand List Comerford McIndoes Total
• 2021 $39,900,000.00 $3,450,000.00 $43,350,000.00
• 2023 $39,900,000.00 $3,450,000.00 $43,350,000.00
• 2024 $41,740,830.45 $3,609,169.55 $45,350,000.00
• 2025 $43,581,660.90 $3,768,339.10 $47,350,000.00
• 2026 $45,422,491.35 $3,927,508.65 $49,350,000.00
• 2027 $47,263,321.80 $4,086,678.20 $51,350,000.00
The town will re-pay the over-assessment as determined by the court over several years.
Protections for the town are built into the settlement agreement reached in court.
For example, “If the Properties are sold in an arm’s length transaction, the Town reserves the right to reassess the Properties, taking into account the sales price and other market factors.”
“This stipulation is intended solely to expeditiously resolve the dispute with respect to Great River Hydro property tax for tax year 2021, and is not, and shall not be construed as, an admission by any party as to the relative merits of any of the legal positions advocated in this case,” the settlement notes. “The parties agree that this Settlement Agreement is a legally enforceable agreement, and represents the full and complete agreement between the parties with respect to assessments of the Properties for real-property tax purposes through tax year 2027.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.