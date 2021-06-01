ST. JOHNSBURY — As a safeguard against COVID, three courtrooms will be used to hold one jury trial later this month.
Plans to hold the county’s first jury trial since before the pandemic broke 15 months ago were shared on Tuesday with attorneys, members of the sheriff’s department and others. Jury selection is planned for June 22, with the trial set to begin that afternoon or the next day.
The courthouse in Caledonia County was chosen among a select few statewide to resume jury trials despite the lingering presence of the coronavirus because its size and systems can accommodate extra safety measures.
Judge Michael Harris and Court Operations Manager Shari DeMarzo shared details of the process of impaneling a jury and holding a trial during a time where social distancing and mask-wearing is still required.
Courtroom 2, the original and largest courtroom, will be used for the juror panel questioning (voire dire) and for the jury trials. The room is already set up to accommodate distancing. In the jury box built to hold an entire assembly of jurors, there are only six chairs. Other juror chairs are scattered on the floor between the judge’s bench and the bar behind which the attorneys and defendant will sit. Attached to each jury chair is a number. Currently, the numbers go to 15, which is the number of people who will be seated at one time in the courtroom for jury draw questioning.
There’s Plexiglas in multiple places. Much of the gallery seating is restricted by orange marking tape, with total seating for 12 people. There’s blue tape on the floor forming arrows to guide witnesses around the backside of the jury box to the witness stand.
Because the area in front of the bench will have jurors seated there, the space between the attorneys and the judge and witness stand will not be accessible for the attorneys. Attorneys will not be able to approach the bench or the witness.
Not being able to draw near to witnesses is unfortunate said attorney Sam Swope, who could be serving as a defense attorney in the first trial. He said not being able to see expressions on the faces of the witnesses is a problem.
Overall, Swope said, he is pleased with the efforts of the court to restart jury trials.
“They are reasonable accommodations for the situation that we’re in,” said Swope.
Masks will be required by everyone in the courtroom. Special masks will be given to witnesses that have a clear material in the mouth area to allow the mouth to be seen.
No bench conferences will be held. If a conversation needs to happen that the jurors can’t hear, the attorneys, judge and defendant will leave the courtroom and speak in an adjacent room.
Exhibits will be entered ahead of time and be available at the witness stand so attorneys won’t need to approach the witness.
Assembling the final 12 jurors and two alternates is underway. Judge Harris said an initial 300 people were sent jury questionnaires. It was a much larger number than usual because people are able to opt-out if they have a COVID concern.
Among the initial 300, 144 possibilities emerged. A second questionnaire with more details has been sent out, which is expected to reduce the number further. The plan, Judge Harris said, is to have 45 people ready for questioning on June 22.
On the day of the draw, 15 prospective jurors will occupy the seats in the courtroom. In another courtroom on the second floor (Courtroom 3), another 15 jurors will be waiting. They will have access to a video feed to the main courtroom and will be told to pay attention to the questions that are being asked. Any of the initial 15 who are dismissed as not suitable to sit on the jury will be replaced with those people waiting in the other courtroom.
Judge Harris said he hopes that among the 30 jurors in the courthouse in the morning, there will be enough people to form the jury. If not, a third group of 15 will be available for questioning in the afternoon.
Attorney David Sleigh said he believes that 45 people may not be enough.
“The venire limitations almost guarantee insufficient jurors available to try cases,” he said in an email. “The last time they populated the venire with 45 jurors people were conscripted at the Price Chopper.”
It’s not yet known which defendant will be drawing a jury on the 22nd; Judge Harris said there are about five possible defendants considered likely to go to trial.
Three days are scheduled for the trial. The jurors selected will use Courtroom 3 as their deliberation room and the place where they’ll be when not in the main trial courtroom. The jurors will be expected to maintain distance in that courtroom as well and will have access to a third courtroom (Courtroom 4, also on the second floor) to eat lunch.
Jurors will not be going out for lunch. Individual servings of lunch will be delivered to them to eat in either Courtroom 3 or 4.
The courtrooms all have an HVAC system that helps keep the air fresh.
When jurors are moving from courtroom to courtroom they will be expected to maintain at least six feet of distance between them.
Sleigh called the court’s pandemic mitigation efforts “laudable” but said they’re late in coming, calling the pandemic “effectively over.”
Judge Harris said he recognizes the court is taking a “somewhat cautious approach.” He predicted that by later in the summer some of the current restrictions will be loosened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.