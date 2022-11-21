Court To Hear Fairbanks Inn Challenge To Lodging Of Homeless
The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 11, 2021.

A Fairbanks Inn attorney will argue in a court hearing next week that the St. Johnsbury hotel should be allowed to continue lodging homeless people.

Through attorney David Dunn, the Inn (operating as part of Malav Inc.) is asking the state’s environmental court to “stay” an order by the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board that Fairbanks Inn is in violation of town zoning ordinances by operating as a temporary overnight shelter.

