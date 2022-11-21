Court To Hear Fairbanks Inn Challenge To Lodging Of Homeless

A Fairbanks Inn attorney will argue in a court hearing next week that the St. Johnsbury hotel should be allowed to continue lodging homeless people.
Through attorney David Dunn, the Inn (operating as part of Malav Inc.) is asking the state’s environmental court to “stay” an order by the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board that Fairbanks Inn is in violation of town zoning ordinances by operating as a temporary overnight shelter.
The DRB decision on Sept. 22 put the hotel on the clock, requiring the owner to cease lodging guests who are part of the Transitional Housing Assistance Program or face $200/day fines.
On Nov. 28, attorneys representing the hotel and the town will appear for the court hearing. An attorney with Vermont Legal Aid is also part of the case, representing a Fairbanks Inn guest who is otherwise homeless and staying there through the state assistance program.
Attorney Maryellen Griffin argues in a motion on behalf of her client, Michael Ruggles, that the town of St. Johnsbury is discriminating against homeless people by creating a zoning structure that forbids them shelter. By ordinance, shelter housing in St. Johnsbury is only allowed in an area zoned as the health services district.
Currently, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is working with Northeast Kingdom Community Action to introduce a temporary shelter on land owned by the hospital in the health services district. Due to delays in the effort, it’s not expected to be available for use until February.
The central argument disputed by Fairbanks Inn and the town is with the Inn’s current identity. The Fairbanks Inn maintains that even though it is lodging homeless people aided by the state, those people are guests of the hotel. The town contends that the hotel opening rooms to Transitional Housing Program participants mean it’s serving as a shelter, which is not allowed in that part of town.
“The Fairbanks Inn has remained a ‘motel’ open to the public, renting numerous guest rooms to the traveling public throughout the period of time it has participated in the Transitional Housing program,” notes Dunn in his motion to stay. “When Malav, Inc. provides rooms to Program participants, those participants are bound by the same terms and conditions as other guests of the Inn … It is paid monthly by the State of Vermont for rooms occupied by qualified applicants.”
In a response filed with the environmental court, Claudine C. Safar, Burlington attorney for St. Johnsbury, noted “While it is true that the Inn remains open to other traditional occupants while housing DCF program recipients, the use has been transformed so that it has lost the elements of a traditional motel.”
At the time of the DRB hearing, it was reported that out of 46 Fairbanks Inn rooms, 32 of them were occupied by transitional housing guests.
The Inn has been paid $1.8 million through the state’s emergency motel voucher program for people who are homeless for the current year through Oct.1, according to state officials.
Dunn’s motion states that if the court doesn’t stop the town from imposing the DRB decision, “its contracted occupants will suffer irreparable harm … Enforcement of the Zoning Violations will result in families being put out on the streets, including many children currently attending school in St. Johnsbury.”
Safar responded to this assertion by arguing that such an absolute claim by Fairbanks is in conflict with the efforts by the Department of Children and Families. “DCF works with occupants to find them placement where they can, and there is no evidence that any program participants would be evicted with no alternative housing,” the attorney noted.
Griffin, Ruggles’ attorney, said the reality of available housing suggests that DCF would be hard-pressed to relocate Fairbanks Inn transitional housing guests.
“There is not enough dedicated emergency housing to meet people’s needs, and there are not enough hotels willing to take people who could pay with public assistance,” she states in a court filing. “Michael Ruggles and the other residents of the Fairbanks Inn whose rooms are paid for by public assistance are at immediate risk of unsheltered homelessness.”
The attorney for Fairbanks Inn challenged claims made by the town that homeless people lodging at the hotel are an extra burden on town resources.
Numbers provided by Town Manager Chad Whitehead show in 2019 (prior to the use of Fairbanks Inn significant lodging of homeless people), 52 incidents at the Inn required police, ambulance, or fire responses. In 2020, that number increased to 150 calls. Response by police increased from 35 to 123 within the year. The town put a dollar figure of $39,496.65 on the responses to the hotel.
Attorney Safar said continuing the transitional housing program at Fairbanks Inn is costly to the town. “Granting a stay on this matter would continue this burden on the Town’s resources at the expense of local taxpayers,” she wrote.
Dunn challenged the claim by noting that there’s no indication that the $39,496.65 was added pay to the town budgets. He wrote that the public safety employees who responded to the hotel were going to be paid whether they went to the hotel or somewhere else during their shifts.
These arguments and others will be considered by the environmental court, beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. The court is in Chittenden County, but parties will be allowed to appear remotely.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.