Court Waits A Day Before Telling Jury About COVID Complication

Caledonia Superior Court officials were informed earlier this week that a juror had been in “close contact” with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Juror #8, who was planning on getting tested for the virus, had been in the courthouse all day Tuesday for jury draw with approximately 50 other people. Officials were informed of the COVID development sometime on Wednesday.
But the rest of the jury was not informed until Thursday when they all gathered in Courtroom #2 for a domestic assault trial with Juror #8’s test results not yet known.
Caledonia Superior Court
“You’ll notice that seat #8 is empty,” said Judge Timothy B. Tomasi to the jury. “So we had a juror that let us know that (they) had close contact.”
The judge then said the court had consulted with the Vermont Department of Health and had determined the trial could continue anyway because of the COVID-19 preparations and protocols at the courthouse.
“Our HVAC system is improved, we have our screening process at the door, we have our social distancing,” said the judge. “We have our mandatory masking that’s in place. So we’re confident we’ve done all we can…We’ll hopefully move forward and get this trial done in a safe and effective manner.”
The trial then commenced with defendant Benjamin F. Mayberry, 36, of St. Albans being found not guilty of misdemeanor domestic assault Thursday afternoon.
2020 Incident
It’s not the first time the court has been slow to inform those in the courthouse about COVID-19 issues.
In November of 2020, rumors of a COVID outbreak at the courthouse resulted in St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Corby A. Gary raising concerns before Judge Michael J. Harris about possible exposure.
Judge Harris did not respond to Gary’s concerns and court administrators that day twice denied knowledge of any COVID positive tests or contact tracing at the courthouse. The next day it was announced by Vermont Court Administrator Patrica Gabel that two members of the Caledonia court staff had tested positive for coronavirus.
Mayberry was represented on Thursday by St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Sam Swope. The case, which dated back to June of 2019, was prosecuted by Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul who was assisted in the courtroom by Deputy State’s Attorney WillyJane Patry. Members of the public, court staff and media were also present.
