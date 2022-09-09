ST. JOHNSBURY — Extensive brick and mortar repair on the Caledonia County Courthouse is winding down with completion expected by the end of the month.
Masons from Alpine Restoration, of Waterbury, began addressing significant exterior needs at the 165-year-old Main Street building in May. The project’s general contractor is EF Wall & Associates Inc, of Barre.
The focus of the project was to repair a band of decorative brickwork that was deteriorating to the point that bricks were falling.
It’s a project that’s been on the State of Vermont’s to-do list since September 2020. An inspection at the time revealed the entire band of bricks was weakened and additional bricks were likely to fall. An orange vinyl fence was stretched along the front and sides of the building to keep people from getting too close where they would be in danger of falling bricks.
The bricks that fell from the courthouse were part of architectural detail and not part of the structural integrity of the building. The courses of brick designed to carry the load of the decorative band failed under the weight.
The decorative band that extends across three sides of the courthouse has now been repaired. Tabrena Karish, project manager for the division of design and construction with the Vermont Department of Building and General Services, said the work involved installing a steel angle to support the weight of the bricks.
“Bricks from the decorative bands were carefully removed, cleaned and reinstalled on the primary façade to preserve the historic character,” said Karish in an email.
Additional work included replacing failing bricks and repointing as needed on the historic façades. Failing sills are in the process of being replaced. The project also includes painting around the main and side entry canopies and the wood arches around the windows.
The cost to do the work is $560,000.
“Historic masonry restoration requires specialized skill and is extremely time-consuming, which is reflected in the cost,” said Karish. “Removing damaged bricks and historic sills without damage to surrounding brick is also time-consuming.”
Entry doors are scheduled to be replaced later this fall and a window restoration project is planned for the next construction season.
Construction on the courthouse began in 1856 and was completed in 1958. It was built on the site of a graveyard. The courthouse is a prominent historical building on Main Street. The grounds outside called Courthouse Park feature several memorials to military people who were killed in wartime. The site is used each Memorial Day and Veterans Day for ceremonies led by members of the St. Johnsbury posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The bandstand in the park is used for summertime concerts by the St. Johnsbury Band.
