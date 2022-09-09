ST. JOHNSBURY — Extensive brick and mortar repair on the Caledonia County Courthouse is winding down with completion expected by the end of the month.

Masons from Alpine Restoration, of Waterbury, began addressing significant exterior needs at the 165-year-old Main Street building in May. The project’s general contractor is EF Wall & Associates Inc, of Barre.

