Courthouse Escapee Charged With Felony

Accused felon Zackari R. Sevio not only fled the Caledonia County Courthouse on Monday after learning he was going to jail, but also violated court orders by contacting his alleged domestic assault victim while on the run.
That’s according to an investigation conducted by the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
Sevio, 27, appeared in court by video from jail on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to new charges of felony escape and a misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release. Judge Michael J. Harris then set new conditions of release and bail at $1,000.
Caledonia County Superior Court
But it will take more than just cash for Sevio to be released because the conditions set by Judge Harris on Monday in the assault case include a requirement that Sevio only be released into the custody of a court-approved custodian.
As of Wednesday evening, Sevio remained in pretrial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The court is now transferring the case to another county to avoid conflicts of interest by Caledonia County Court workers who witnessed the alleged incident.
According to a report filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, a Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff providing security at the courthouse said Sevio ran away after being directed to speak with a pre-trial screener about possible alcohol abuse issues before being transported to jail.
“I spoke to Deputy Phil Brooks about the situation over the phone,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “Deputy Brooks related Sevio went into the hallway to talk to the screener, and Brooks said he turned and Sevio bolted behind him and ran out of the court. Deputy Brooks said this usually does not happen regarding pre-screeners talking to defendants ordered into custody at the courthouse.”
Sevio was not wearing handcuffs when he fled.
Police searched the area but did not locate Sevio. But he eventually turned himself into St. Johnsbury Police just before 6 p.m. Monday. In addition to the escape charge, Sevio is also being charged with violating conditions of release for contacting his alleged victim in the assault case he was arraigned on Monday while hiding from police off Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
“(The alleged victim) advised that Zackari did call her when he was on the run and said he was scared and told her where he was,” wrote Ofc Gerrish in his report.
Police say Sevio told family members he was hiding in a “brushy area” near Hiller Orthodontics at 161 Western Ave. in St. Johnsbury before turning himself in at the St. Johnsbury Police Department on Main Street, according to the report.
Sevio pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old woman at 71 Elm St., Apt. 5 in St. Johnsbury in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.
If convicted of all four charges now pending against him, Sevio faces a possible sentence of more than 26 years in prison and $32,000 in fines.
