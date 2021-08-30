Courthouse Escapee Turns Himself In To SJPD

An accused felon ran from the Caledonia County Courthouse Monday afternoon after a judge ordered him sent to jail.
But Zackari R. Sevio, 27, turned himself in to St. Johnsbury Police just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.
Judge Michael J. Harris then set conditions of release late Monday night requiring Sevio to only be released into the custody of a court-approved custodian. If a custodian is approved by the court, Sevio will be subect to a curfew, a no drinking order and several conditions designed to protect the alleged victim and witnesses in the case.
Caledonia Superior Court
Sevio was at court being arraigned on charges on felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment on Monday when he was ordered held in pretrial detention by Judge Michael J. Harris. Witnesses say Sevio then fled from the courtroom and ran out the front door of the courthouse onto Main Street.
According to court documents, Sevio was living at 71 Elm Street, Apt. 5 in St. Johnsbury when he allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old woman at the residence and pointed a gun at her during a domestic dispute in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 28.
The alleged victim told police Sevio was intoxicated when he “kicked her in the back causing her to fall on the stairs,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Corporal Steven Hartell Jr. in an affidavit filed in support of the charges.
“She further advised that Sevio grabbed the gun and started waving it around and pointed it at her while they were arguing,” wrote Ofc. Harwell.
If convicted of both charges Sevio faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison and $26,000 in fines.
