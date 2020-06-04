Lots of people work at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury and all of them have had to adjust along with the court system to the COVID-19 crisis.
Some work for the court. Some work in the court.
Several have shared their recent experiences about being part of a judicial system that has been forced to change, and change quickly.
Judge Walter Morris
Judge Walter Morris is technically retired, but he keeps finding his way back to the bench.
“Lately I’ve been mostly substituting at the Supreme Court,” said Morris on Thursday. “There’s a group of us now — with the resumption of operations — that are kind of coming back from retirement to help with the (case) backlogs … As long as we can contribute and take some of the weight off the others, it helps.”
The judge is not a spokesman for the judiciary, but he has been around the system enough recently to observe the rapid re-configuration of court operations due to COVID-19. The changes included the cancellation of hundreds of hearings in the Northeast Kingdom over the past several weeks and difficult decisions about what cases could not wait.
“I think the idea was to prioritize the most urgent cases needing to be addressed,” said the Judge. “Not that every person’s case was not important. Of course it is. But in the circumstances we’re in now the judiciary had to prioritize which hearings had to be held. Things like bail reviews, arraignments on criminal charges when people were in custody, child abuse and neglect cases. Relief From Abuse matters.”
The judge said the hard work and contributions of clerks and other courthouse staff have been essential to the pandemic response.
“A very heavy share of the burden of keeping the courts operational during the COVID experience has been taken up by the court staff and it’s to their credit,” said Morris. “Judges have been working as well, but there’s no denying that the efforts of the court staffs have been key to keeping the light shining for us.”
Patricia Gabel
State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel said a special plan to comply with social distancing requirements and to ensure the safety of the court staff has been instituted.
“A schedule of rotating skeletal staffing was implemented,” said Gabel. “So that only one half of the staff was present in the courts on days of operation. Remote hearings were also implemented with little time to prepare for this new way of conducting court hearings. Judges and staff had to learn how to conduct hearings via WebEx with little time to prepare.”
Gabel says the court has now begun a series of live streaming sessions for the public to view hearings in real time.
David Sleigh
St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh said he and other private defense attorneys have been scrambling to adapt to remote court hearings.
It’s a big departure from the pre-COVID-19 days of meeting with clients in the courthouse and making legal arguments inside the courtroom. Now defense attorneys and prosecutors appear by phone.
“We have all had to upgrade our communication technology by adding cameras, microphones and multiple group meeting platforms,” said Sleigh. “Some of us have even thought about how to create office studios — to enhance the overall appearance on remote meetings.”
Lt. Robert Clark
Lt. Robert Clark is Head of Security at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
He said COVID-19 has added some new and unexpected duties to the security office.
Along with operating the metal detectors inside the front doors of the courthouse, he and other officers of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department also hand out court paperwork and forms to the public, and facilitate calls from the public to the court clerk’s office which can no longer be accessed by the public in person for safety reasons.
“We help people get their forms and give them the phone number,” said Clark. “We make sure everyone gets serviced when they come in with paperwork and how to file it and all that.”
Clark is also tasked with screening those who want to enter the courthouse with a list of questions about whether they are sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“I’ve got a list of questions,” said Clark. “Anyone that comes in I have to ask them. If they say “yes” to one of them they’re not coming in … Defendants, they have to go through security. We ask them all those questions about COVID and get them masked-up …”
Clark said that even though most court hearings have been cancelled, some have continued along as usual including Relief From Abuse (RFA) hearings.
“They didn’t stop,” said Clark. “Yesterday, I had three hearings.”
Chip Devenger
Chip Devenger has been a Guardian Ad Litem at the Caledonia County Courthouse for the past seven years.
He is a volunteer who works with minors, their families and attorneys in the court system and was a frequent presence in the courthouse before the pandemic. Now, he and his fellow Guardian Ad Litems operate mostly by Zoom meeting and telephone calls due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’ve been very limited in what I can do,” said Devenger. “I can make telephone calls, but that’s about all I can do. What I try to do to is keep up with what’s going on. It’s very low-key at this point. I think lawyers are having the same issues. I can’t really even go to the lawyers’ office at this point to talk. We have to do everything by phone, but it works. I prefer face-to-face, but that’s not an option right now. It’s all anybody can do at this point, but it’s going to get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.