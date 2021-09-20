When it comes to the issue of COVID and the courts, a prosecutor and a defense lawyer found a rare space of common ground in Orleans County.
State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett agrees with attorney David Sleigh: officials need to better explain their pandemic response that resulted in the courtrooms in Newport being closed to the public.
“It is fundamentally unjust that the State bare the burden of the Court’s decisions regarding the pandemic without weighing the reasonableness of the delay,” Barrett notes in a response to Sleigh’s motion to depose Chief Superior Judge Grearson, State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel, and Dr. Erin Bromage.
Barrett’s response was filed in Orleans Superior Court on Friday. It came one week after Sleigh’s motion to depose was filed with the court. Much of the time a prosecutor’s response to a motion filed by a defense attorney is an argument against it. But not this time.
“The State joins in the defendant’s request to Discover and Depose,” Barrett notes.
Sleigh is trying to get criminal charges against 35 of his clients with Orleans Superior Court cases dismissed, arguing the defendants are being denied their right to timely case resolution because of the state judiciary’s COVID-related restrictions. Barrett stands opposed to that effort, but is on board with Sleigh’s desire to gather information from judicial officials about the decisions they’ve made that restrict public access to the courthouses.
In her court filing, Barrett noted that her ability to adequately prosecute is being impacted by the decisions made by the judiciary, and the fact that no trials have happened since before the pandemic is no fault of hers.
“The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has repeatedly informed the Court that it is ready, willing and able to begin jury trials as soon as the Court has offered a safe venue,” Barrett wrote. “The Court has not provided any communication to the attorneys regarding the resumption of jury trials.”
She also noted that she has even offered alternative jury trial locations in Orleans County and requested an opportunity to hold trials in the Caledonia County Courthouse, which does allow for public access.
The reasons given by the judiciary for keeping the two Orleans County courthouses closed to the public is the lack of an HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system. Officials are concerned about airflow with the virus still prevalent.
Hearings are happening before the judges in Newport through video conferences, but no trials are being scheduled there because no member of the public can enter.
Sleigh cites Dr. Bromage as the driving force to the judiciary’s pandemic response and wants to question her along with the top judiciary officials who worked to implement the plans for the courthouses in the state.
“Ms. Barrett and I are simply trying to uncover the truth to provide Orleans County citizens a fundamental right,” Sleigh said in an email.
What the judge in Orleans County does with the unopposed motion remains to be seen. “Normally, an unopposed Motion would be routinely granted,” Sleigh said.
