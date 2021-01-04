Coventry: Federal Judge OKs Sale Of Former Quiros Airport Hangar

Ariel Quiros, at right, signs a contract in 2012 to run the operations business at the Newport State Airport in Coventry. (FILE PHOTO)

COVENTRY — A federal judge overseeing the receivership that includes Burke Mountain resort and the Jay Peak resort has agreed for an airport hangar once owned by Ariel Quiros to be sold.

On Monday U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Florida Darrin P. Gayles, approved the move to allow the aircraft storage hangar at the Northeast Kingdom International Airport in Coventry to be sold from the assets of the receivership.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments