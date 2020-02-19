Coventry Fire District To Explain Its Financial Status

Coventry Fire District officials discuss the financial status of the district that provides water to parts of Coventry at a December 2019 meeting. From left are treasurer Kate Fletcher, clerk Martha Sylvester and Chairwoman Melissa Gallup. (File Photo)

COVENTRY — The financially troubled Coventry Fire District will hold a special informational meeting for members on April 1.

At that time, the elected prudential committee which runs the independent municipal district that provides water to parts of Coventry hopes to have an audit completed and a better look at the district’s financial picture.

