COVENTRY - When the fireworks go off on July 4th in Newport City, residents from around the area won’t be the only ones watching.
The Coventry Select Board is waiting to see how the city will handle fireworks and food trucks in and around Gardner Park. City officials want people to watch the fireworks from or at their vehicles parked around the park and the city. Some may watch outside in the park while social distancing.
It’s a severely reduced celebration, with annual bed races, day-time events for kids and music all cancelled this year due to the pandemic and restrictions on the size of gatherings.
Coventry usually hosts a fall festival, with fireworks, a community barbecue and other events.
Coventry selectmen want to gauge the safety of the Newport City July 4th before committing to spending $7,000 on fireworks for Sept. 12 without the other activities.
“It seems like a lot of money to spend,” said Selectman Phil Marquette on Monday.
The board voted to contract with a fireworks company that had been scheduled to put on the fireworks show.
The board can cancel the fireworks the week before without being penalized, selectmen said.
Marquette said Coventry’s fireworks would have to be like in Newport, with families driving up in their vehicles and staying in them or standing and sitting around the vehicles without mingling with others to watch fireworks.
The board is also discussing whether adding food trucks to Coventry’s fireworks evening would be possible to make it more of an event for the community.
Select Board Chairman Scott Briere said he has mixed feelings about offering fireworks under these conditions but wants to wait and see what happens in Newport.
The select board is expected to discuss the topic at the next meeting.
