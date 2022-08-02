COVENTRY — The Coventry Select Board recently announced the appointment of Matt Maxwell to the position of town administrator.
The select board is excited to welcome Matt to the town offices, where he will assume the administrative and management duties of all ongoing town activities, as well as assist the select board in discharging the duties of the office, the board said in a statement.
Maxwell grew up in Coventry, attending North Country Union High School before moving on to Northeastern University in Boston. Before accepting the town administrator position, he was a full-time dairy farmer for 17 years on his family farm in Coventry and served nine years on the Coventry Village School Board.
Maxwell can be found at the Coventry town offices located in the Community Center on Main Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The board encourages residents to stop in, call, or email him with views or opinions regarding the town of Coventry.
