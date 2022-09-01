Coventry Man Accused Of Cooking Pan, Knife Incident

A Coventry man is accused of using a cooking pan and a knife during a domestic dispute.
Cole Washburn, 28, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday to two counts of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release. Judge Lisa A. Warren released Washburn on conditions and into the custody of a court-approved custodian in Colebrook, N.H.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Richard Berlandy, a 911 call was received on Wednesday from a Main Street apartment in Coventry at 8:05 p.m.
Orleans Superior Court
The alleged victim - a 30-year-old male - told police that Washburn began to “flip out” on (him) during an argument and grabbed a cooking pan off a dish-drying rack and began to hit a table and swing it around.
“(The alleged victim) advised Washburn threw the pan away from (his) direction and grabbed a black handled kitchen knife,” wrote Tpr. Berlandy in his report. “(He) stated he began to back away from Washburn, retreating into his bedroom while Washburn was swinging the knife in the kitchen in a thrashing and threatening motion.”
Washburn is also accused of slapping the alleged victim in the face during the dispute, according to the report.
Police said the investigation revealed Washburn had active court-ordered conditions of release on a prior unlawful mischief charge in May requiring Washburn to not abuse or harass the alleged victim.
Washburn faces a possible sentence of up to 32 years in prison and $56,000 in fines.
