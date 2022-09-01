Coventry Man Accused Of Cooking Pan, Knife Incident
Buy Now

Cole Washburn

A Coventry man is accused of using a cooking pan and a knife during a domestic dispute.

Cole Washburn, 28, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday to two counts of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release. Judge Lisa A. Warren released Washburn on conditions and into the custody of a court-approved custodian in Colebrook, N.H.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments