COVENTRY — An Orleans man faces several charges after a Nov. 18 incident involving an automobile on Main St. in Coventry.
At about 10:34 p.m., state troopers from the Derby barracks along with the Newport Fire Department and Vermont Electric Co-Op responded to the reported single-vehicle crash. Police say the driver was Jesse Shaw, 22, of Orleans. He was charged with DUI #1, negligent operation, disorderly conduct and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Shaw’s negligent operation of the vehicle, police said, caused him to crash into the residence, causing significant damage to the residence and vehicle. No one inside the home sustained any injuries.
Shaw had active court-ordered conditions of release to include a curfew and a condition not to consume alcohol. Shaw sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries during the crash and was transported by Newport EMS to North Country Hospital.
While at the hospital, further investigation indicated Shaw had consumed alcohol prior to crashing, and began to act in a tumultuous, threatening behavior and was using obscene language. After release from the hospital, Shaw was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear Dec. 7 in Orleans County Court to answer to the above charges.
