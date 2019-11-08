Coventry Man Charged With Burning, Assaulting Vulnerable Adult

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NEWPORT CITY — A Coventry man is being held for lack of $75,000 bail in connection with charges that include abuse of a vulnerable adult in his custody and aggravated domestic assault.
Raymond Gadreault, 71, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court to charges of aggravated domestic assault in the first degree and aggravated assault of a vulnerable adult, both felonies, and cruelty to a person in the custody of another, a misdemeanor, according to court records.
This happens all to often. It is time for the State of Vermont to check up on all vulnerable adults who have a disability. Some have great caregivers, unfortunately others don't and nothing happens. At the very least Vermont needs a number to call when a vulnerable adult or child is mistreated and the knowledge that your concern is adequately followed up. This close all the institutions, get rid of trained workers and hide people away where they are not seen is not working for the severe mentally ill or developmentally disabled. Now there is no place and no specially trained staff to work with the most seriously impaired. Read the Burlington Free Press article October 14 by Ryan Mercer about Travis Luxenberg. Over 500 hundred days ago a Vermont probate court ordered Travis removed from an abusive situation. There is no place for him and he is still located in a remote cabin with abusive caregivers.
