Coventry Man Facing Life In Prison For Sexual Abuse Of Children

A Coventry man accused of molesting young children with adult “sex toys” was ordered held without bail Tuesday by Orleans Superior Court Judge Howard VanBenthuysen.
Andre Laramee, 70, pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges including aggravated sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13, aggravated sexual assault on a victim under the age of 10, repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child and multiple counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Orleans Superior Court
Laramee, who is also accused of inappropriately touching and performing oral sex on young children, is now facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
According to court documents, Laramee has also been accused of sexually assaulting children in Newport, N.H.
The Vermont State Police investigation into Laramee began with a tip received on April 1 from the N.H. Department of Children, Youth, and Families. The Newport, N.H. Police Department is also involved in the investigation.
State police executed a search warrant at Laramee’s Coventry residence on April 4 and he was arrested on the charges on Tuesday as well as an arrest warrant issued from New Hampshire on similar charges stemming from the investigation.
The allegations against Laramee range from 2016 to 2022.
Judge VanBenthuysen also set conditions of release including court orders that Laramee not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of the alleged victims and their immediate families if he is released.
Laramee is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
