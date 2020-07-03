STATE POLICE — DERBY

On July 1 at 11:30 a.m., Vermont State Police was notified of a disturbance and discharge of a firearm at a residence on Lawson Ridge in Coventry. Police believe Trais Gosselin, 34, of Coventry, fired a rifle from inside the residence out a window. No injuries were reported. Gosselin was cited to answer to the charges of second degree aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault in Orleans Criminal Court on Aug. 18.

