Coventry Must Hold Special Meeting On ATVs

COVENTRY — Voters have successfully petitioned the Coventry Select Board to call a special meeting on whether voters should rescind an ordinance to allow all-terrain vehicles on all town roads.
As a result, the ordinance is suspended and ATVs are no longer allowed on all town roads until the town votes on the petitioned question, said Amanda Carlson, board administrator, at Monday’s remote select board meeting.
ATVs are still allowed on a select number of roads, which were approved for ATV access last year, Carlson said.
The petitioners had more than enough signatures to require that the select board call a special vote on whether to rescind allowing ATVs on all town roads. They presented the petition to Carlson on Wednesday.
The select board has 60 days to schedule and warn the special meeting. The meeting must be held within 30 to 45 days of that date, she said.
Selectman Phil Marquette advised the board not to schedule a special meeting for the vote immediately.
He said that the current limit for a gathering in Vermont due to the COVID-19 pandemic is 25 people. He said he expected that more people would want to attend a special meeting like this than that.
“I think … it would be better to have a public meeting in person than on Zoom. I am not sure if that will be able to happen,” Marquette said.
Select Board Chairman Scott Briere suggested that the select board wait a couple of meetings before setting a date for the vote to see if the directives from the state changes about the maximum people at gatherings.
In the meantime, the board will ask the local ATV club, Border Line Ridge Riders, to remove the signs indicating that roads are open and to tell members that all roads are not open.
And Carlson recommended that the board post an advertisement saying that ATVs are not allowed on all Coventry town roads.
“We can do everything we can to make sure everybody has the right information.”
A town map shows where ATVs will continue to be allowed.
Those roads include Coventry Station Road, Airport Road south of the intersection with Coventry Station Road, most of Cotnoir Road, Webster Road to River Road, River Road, Messier Farm Road, and some other smaller roads.
One resident complained that young people on her road are violating restrictions and pulling up signs and tossing them in ditches.
Residents who were opposed to the ordinance also complained at past meetings about allowing ATVs on town roads between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, saying it is too early and too late.
Selectmen discussed whether they would need sheriff deputies to police some roads in the meantime.
On April 20, the Coventry Select Board voted for an ordinance to open all roads to ATVs, saying that it would not be fair to allow ATVs on some roads and not allow people living on other roads the same access to reach trails.
Selectmen at the time had said they hoped that the opening of the town’s roads would mean that only locals used the roads to reach trails or local destinations, not to open the town to through traffic from trails and towns outside Coventry to reach Newport City.
The Coventry situation is following what happened in Newport City.
The city council voted in the fall on an ordinance to open select streets to allow ATVs to reach downtown businesses on May 15.
A voter petition put the issue on a ballot in January. Voters overwhelmingly supported opening Main and other downtown streets to ATVs.
Since then, the Derby Select Board voted to open all town roads to ATVs.
Unlike in Coventry and Newport City, the Derby select board relied on an existing ordinance that gave the select board authority to identify which roads to open to ATVs without changing the ordinance.
