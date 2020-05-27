Coventry Residents Ask For Vote On ATVs, Select Board Says No

COVENTRY — Residents had no success last week in asking the Coventry Select Board to reconsider a decision to open all town roads to all-terrain vehicles.
So they are considering a petition to give town voters a say.
The issue is expected to come up at Monday’s remote select board meeting at 4:30 p.m. by Zoom or teleconference.
The select board had discussed the idea of opening some roads to ATVs at meetings this winter and spring.
On April 20, the Coventry Select Board voted to open all roads to ATVs, saying that it would not be fair to allow ATVs on some roads and not allow people living on other roads the same access to reach trails.
Selectmen at the time said they hoped that the opening of the town’s roads would mean that only locals used the roads to reach trails or local destinations, not to open the town to through traffic from trails and towns outside Coventry to reach Newport City.
Newport City opened select streets to allow ATVs to reach downtown businesses on May 15. The council voted for an ordinance to open it up, and a voter petition put it on a ballot in January. Voters overwhelmingly supported opening Main and other downtown streets to ATVs.
Derby is also preparing to open all its roads to ATVs next week.
On May 18, resident Jessica Punt stated her disapproval of allowing ATVs on town roads. She said ATVs have damaged her Class 4 road, Cooke Road, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Another resident, Don Whipple, noted that ATV traffic was loud on the weekend before and asked the board to reconsider the speed limit for ATVs, minutes stated.
Resident John Miller said he missed the discussion about ATVs at past meetings and wanted the board to hold a town-wide vote on the matter.
Resident Kate Fletcher, the town’s assessing clerk, had concerns about safety of ATV traffic where she lives on Heermanville Road, the minutes stated.
She said the time period for ATVs, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., was too early and too late in the day.
Newport City does not allow ATVs on city streets until 8 a.m.
Residents Sue Harkey said the ordinance was contentious and asked the board to delay its enactment until a community discussion can be held.
Jeffrey Kemp, Fletcher, Miller and Whipple supported Harkey’s request, minutes showed.
Board Chairman Scott Briere said the ordinance should stand for the season “in order to give it a chance” and help the board and community understand the benefits and pitfalls, the minutes showed. The ATV trails season is May 15 to Oct. 1.
Briere said he was not in favor of making a motion to waive the petition requirement. And Selectmen David Gallup and Phil Marquette agreed.
The selectmen said the residents could pursue a petition if they wanted to challenge the ordinance, the minutes show.
Residents were concerned about trying to circulate a petition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several said they were disappointed that the select board did not bring it up at town meeting or call a special meeting to discuss the issue.
The deadline to file a petition is next week, within 60 days of the adoption of the ordinance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.