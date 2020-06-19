COVENTRY — The Coventry Board of Selectmen reviewed a draft of the town’s Solid Waste Implementation Plan (SWIP) due to the state by July 1, 2020. The plan is in place for five years, and outlines how the town will complete outreach and education requirements on solid waste and recycling.
SWIP Committee Chair Sherry Bradley stated that some assistance was needed to identify all Coventry-based businesses to ensure all are notified of current and upcoming commercial waste regulations.
Select Board Chair Scott Briere made a motion to approve the 2020 Solid Waste Implementation Plan as written. It was unanimously approved by the board.
In other business, the Board reviewed a wage approval chart listing all paid employees and elected officials with the voter-approved compensation. The approval is part of the audit process before the new fiscal year begins.
Marquette made a motion to approve the 2020 Wage and Compensation chart as prepared, and it was unanimously approved.
This meeting was offered to the public via Zoom video conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.