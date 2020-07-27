Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The town of Coventry received an $103,983.00 bid to renovate the Community Center kitchen and install an ADA accessible lift to the second floor from J.B Carpentry. The bid would additionally allow $40,000 to go towards new cabinets and flooring.
During a ZOOM meeting on July 20, Town Administrator Amanda Carlson pointed out that the renovations were still subject to approval by the Fire Marshall and could not begin yet. Because of this, Carlson asked that the board consider approving an amount of up to $120,000 instead, which will give some room if the Fire Marshall makes minor changes to materials. Board member president Phil Marquette made a motion to approve the bid received from J.B Carpentry for a total cost not to exceed $120,000, subject to the Fire Marshall’s approval. The motion was seconded by Scott Briere and approved by the board quorum.
