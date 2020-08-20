COVENTRY — Discussion with the town treasurer on the upcoming property-tax billing process took place at the Aug. 3 Coventry Select Board meeting.

Treasurer David Barlow presented a sample property tax bill from the town of Lowell that included a calculation showing what the residents would be paying if the community wind project was not contributing to their municipal taxes. Barlow stated that he spoke with New England Municipal Resource Center (NEMRC), who set up the formula to calculate the approximate municipal taxes that are currently covered by the landfill host agreement.

