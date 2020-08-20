COVENTRY — After discussing proposed paving projects at its Aug. 17 meeting, the Coventry Select Board went into executive session for further discussion on the proposals.

In public session, Selectman/Road Commissioner David Gallup reviewed three quotes he received for base-coat paving of Lawson Ridge Road, Maple Ridge Road, the remainder of Coventry Station Road, Heermanville Road, and the overlay of Main Street in the Village.

