COVENTRY — Coventry selectmen called Green Up Day a danger to volunteers due to dirty needles in the garbage.
The board, meeting remotely by video and phone on Monday, heard from resident Martha Sylvester that she is too busy to be the Green Up Day coordinator.
That prompted Selectman David Gallup, the road supervisor, to raise concerns about allowing volunteers out handling garbage on the roadsides.
“It’s becoming a danger to (have) people out there picking it up,” Gallup said. “It’s becoming a public health problem.”
He pointed out that Sylvester ran into problems with needles last year.
“It’s going to become a thing of the past. It’s well intentioned, but it’s too dangerous to have people out there.”
The other selectmen agreed and did not make any plans for a Green Up Day this year in Coventry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.