COVENTRY - The select board voted unanimously Monday to open all of Coventry’s roads to all-terrain vehicles beginning mid-June.
The decision appears to open municipal roads from Irasburg, where all roads are open to ATVs, to Newport City, which voted last year to open key city streets to ATVs effective May 15, when the season begins.
But Coventry Select Board Chairman Scott Briere expressed the hope that the ordinance would actually only be used by local residents who want to ride their ATVs on town roads to access trails or to visit neighbors.
“We’re not saying come to Coventry and zip up and down the back road,” Briere said at the meeting in which all participants watched or listened in by Zoom or teleconference call.
Briere said he did not want to see riders from outside the town accessing Coventry roads as a way to ride from town to town.
The ordinance does not specify who can ride on Coventry roads.
The board voted to review the ordinance at their first meeting in February 2021.
The board approved the ATV ordinance which will take effect in 60 days unless voters file a petition to require a vote on the ordinance within 45 days.
The town already had some roads open to ATVs, selectmen said.
Selectman David Gallup said he as road foreman had received no complaints last year with some roads open. And he had requests for more access from other residents.
“We had minimal traffic last year when the economy is good,” he said.
He expected less this year “in uncertain times.”
The ordinance’s purpose “is to promote and protect the public health, safety and welfare of the town, and to preserve residents’ rights to quiet enjoyment of homes and properties by regulating the time, manner and location of operation of all-terrain vehicles within the town.”
Briere said he thinks that will limit use to local riders.
Resident Martha Sylvester asked if she could invite her sons and nephew, who live out of town, to come and ride on the town roads with her.
“That is not how I am picturing this ordinance to work,” Briere said.
The ordinance does not require riders to be a member of a local club or the Vermont ATV Sportsmen’s Association (VASA).
Selectmen discussed whether the ordinance language should be reworked to clarify the intent to limit access to local residents only.
Sylvester said sheriff’s deputies would have a hard time enforcing it if the ordinance is vague.
“I think the ordinance is fine,” Gallup said.
Selectman Phil Marquette said he thought the notion of local residents riding from their house to a neighbor’s was fine with him “as long as you are following the rules.”
Town Administrator Amanda Carlson said there is a wide array of ordinance language in Vermont.
She noted that Irasburg has had its roads open for a long time and Newport City is just opening up some streets.
She suggested that the board would have to wait and see what problems crop up.
At that point the motion was made to adopt the ordinance as written, with all voting in favor.
Limit On Times, Speed
The ordinance would open the roads between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. No ATVs would be allowed on state highways without state approval.
Signs will be posted about which roads are open and the speed limit and times.
ATVs must be in good working order, with lights at dusk and dawn, and must be registered with the state of Vermont. ATVs must be insured with specific levels.
They must be operated in single file with the speed limit at 35 mph.
The select board said the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department will police the operation of ATVs, with the enforcement involving fines.
