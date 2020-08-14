Coventry Supports ATVs On Town Roads

An Orleans County Sheriff's Department ATV rolls through downtown Newport City in May. (File Photo)

COVENTRY — Voters by a two-to-one margin Tuesday opted to keep Coventry town roads open to all-terrain vehicles.

Tuesday’s vote means that an ordinance approved by the select board earlier this year will remain in effect.

