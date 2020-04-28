Coventry Town Foundation Aid Helps Residents, Businesses

COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Foundation has launched a community aid project called COVID-19 Relief.
The plan, says board of trustees director Don Whipple, will help Coventry residents and area businesses alike.
The foundation is buying gift certificates from area stores. Those will be sent on request to local residents who want them, Whipple told selectmen last week.
“I think the post card is a good idea,” said Select Board Chairman Scott Briere.
The foundation alerted residents through postcards sent out last week.
The foundation also has a notice posted on the town’s website.
Whipple asked the select board at last week’s meeting if the town could provide voter-approved funding to the non-profit foundation earlier than the usual October date, when all the voter-approved appropriations go out.
The money could be sent out once the new fiscal year starts July 1.
The foundation wants to invest the money soon, Whipple said. That would benefit the foundation because the markets are down and are expected to recover, making money for anyone who invests now.
