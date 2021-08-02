Cover Crop Pilot Project Helps During Inmate Labor Shortage At County Farm

NORTH HAVERHILL — An idea for the county farm floated earlier in the year to meet a challenge has become a reality.
Owing largely to a shortage of inmate labor, one of the fields used to grow vegetables was taken out of circulation this summer and planted with a far less labor-intensive cover crop.
Whether that will be the trend for the future remains to be seen, but representatives at the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, who are collaborating with the county farm and Grafton County Conservation District, said the demonstration-education project is proceeding well, despite some weather challenges.
“This is a let’s find the opportunity in an otherwise unfortunate situation,” said Heather Bryant, fruit and vegetable production field specialist for UNH’s cooperative extension. “They had a field they wanted to take out of vegetable production for this season to scale back to something more manageable.”
The farm’s produce has been used to feed residents at the Grafton County Nursing Home and inmates at the county House of Corrections and sold to the general public, and the potatoes donated to local food pantries and pumpkins to local schools.
In turn, the labor of minimum-security inmates, who have tended the crops and dairy herd and worked the farm stand across the road, is part of the HOC’s rehabilitation and jobs training programs.
The county farm is still growing vegetables on other fields in 2021, but the field in question, spanning five to six acres, has been planted with sorghum sudangrass and a combination of sorghum and cowpeas that will be used as animal feed for the 80- t0 100-head dairy herd at the Grafton County Farm, which is the last county farm in New Hampshire and New England to have a government-run dairy operation.
“In a typical year, they grow winter squash and pumpkins in one field, potatoes in another field, and sweet corn in another field,” said Bryant. “The field that we’re talking about where the cover crops are has been for mixed vegetables, your tomatoes, your cucumbers and radishes and beets and broccoli, your lettuce and onions. That’s all in this field that was taken out of production. They still do have potatoes, winter squash, and pumpkin, and those are the kinds of things you harvest later in the season.”
In addition to helping solve the inmate labor shortage, the cover crops have other benefits.
“Oftentimes, you grow cover crops because they provide ecosystem services,” said Bryant. “For example, in the wintertime people grow cover crops to prevent erosion. They can also prevent erosion this time of year during heavy rainstorms. You might grow cover crops to suppress weeds, to improve organic matter and soil structure, and it also sinks soil carbon. There’s a number of different ecosystem services and benefits to cover crops. Most farmers around here, any time they have a field they’re going to take out of production, that’s sort of a euphemism - it means they’re going to cover crop it for a season while they transition to something else. And sometimes you want to let a field rest before you go back into it with the same crop. Cover crops are what you use in the in-between times to improve your soil.”
In late July, county farm manager Grant Nelson began chopping the cover crops for feed.
“We are seeing how it goes,” said Bryant. “The weather has not been 100 percent cooperative. First, it was dry, then it was wet. That is not ideal. Things didn’t germinate quite as fast as we had hoped. When Grant was trying to find a window to be able to cut and chop, it kept raining. You need a window of a couple of dry days to be able to chop it and let it dry down.”
As part of the project, there is also a small section set aside for 11 different cover crops recently planted in small plots, about 10 feet long, so people can visit and see them, learning about what each one looks like and how it grows, said Bryant.
“We are going to have a growers’ meeting in September and people can see for themselves,” she said.
Last week, an information display was set up at the North Haverhill Fair.
“Whenever you try new things, like these cover crops, it’s always an experiment,” said Bryant. “You’re trying to learn how to manage them as you go along. All things considered, I think it’s going great, but Mother Nature could be a little more cooperative.”
Although it had at one time average inmate populations of 100 or greater, the Grafton County HOC has a current inmate of 59, up from an average of 43 last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic,
“It is ticking up,” HOC Superintendent Tom Elliott said Monday. “The courts are basically reopened and it’s moving in an upward trajectory.”
Currently, three inmates are cleared to work on the county farm, a very low number, and much lower than the dozen or more who would be cleared in years past.
To qualify for farm labor, inmates must be low risk, and the factors weighed include their current and past criminal charges and their medical history.
Last year, the farm stand was closed because of the pandemic. Put in its place was a box to drop money for those stopping by and picking up produce.
So far, the stand has been closed again this summer, but is expected to reopen this weekend or early next week, said Elliott.
“We will do what we did last year,” he said. “There will be a box and it will be on the honor system.”
The concern about inmates working at the stand is that they interact with the public and could bring COVID into the jail, said Elliott.
“We will go the rest of this year with the honor system and hopefully things will be back to normal next year,” he said.
One factor that led to a reduction in lower inmate populations across New Hampshire was bail reform, established in law in 2019 and mostly eliminating cash bail in exchange for personal recognizance bail, with the result that most of those arrested are subsequently released and only those defendants facing the most serious charges or posing a flight risk or public danger are held without bail and on preventative detention.
Elliott said it’s too early to tell if bail reform will mean that inmate populations will stay lower than the historical norm into the future.
Bail reform was implemented not long before COVID hit, and the virus led to a closing of the courts in 2020 and “messed everything up,” he said.
The cover crop project, though, with all its benefits, has been a win for the partners, said Elliott.
“I think we’ve done the best we can with the hand we’ve been dealt,” he said.
The county farm and Grafton County Conservation District have always been great partners for UNH Cooperative Extension when it comes to research and education programs, said Bryant.
“I don’t know how visible that is to the community, but they’ve always been very generous in sharing their facility and collaborating on these kinds of programs that can provide continuing education benefits for farms,” she said.
