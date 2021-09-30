Lyndonville Police are yet again looking for the driver of a box truck that struck and damaged the historic Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndon Center on Thursday.
The incident occurred around noon when a white box truck rolled through the bridge from the Lyndon Insitute side heading toward Route 122 where it would eventually turn left.
A video of the episode captured by a nearby resident’s security camera shows the truck approached the bridge, stopped and paused for several seconds before proceeding very slowly into the bridge.
As the truck passes through with its hazard lights blinking, the top of the truck snags some wooden end board causing several to fall into the roadway behind the truck.
When the truck is about to depart the bridge it pauses again at which point two vehicles waiting to cross the bridge from the opposite direction pull U-turns and depart the area. The truck then leaves the area.
According to Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris, someone who was sitting in a vehicle at the nearby park and ride then exits their vehicle, walks to the bridge, removes the fallen wood and later leaves the area.
Neither the truck driver, the approaching motorists, nor the person who removed the wood reported the incident, said Harris.
Harris said it may be tough to identify the truck based on the footage he has seen. The truck is a white box truck with a couple of rows of black lettering on the passenger door that can’t be made out. The license plate can’t be made out either in the video. The truck does have a side door on the passenger side of the box.
Mike Grant, who records the bridge activity from a nearby residence, alerted police to the events when he notice the damage on the bridge and checked the security footage.
The bridge has been hit so frequently Grant now posts the incidents on Facebook and YouTube in hopes it would allow the public to help police identify the vehicles and drivers.
In fact, Grant posted a video a week ago of a Budget Rental truck that made it entirely into the interior of the bridge before slowly backing up and out of the bridge. There was no apparent damage in that incident, unlike one on Aug. 12 when an Enterprise truck rolled through in the early hours of Aug. 12 and damaged the bridge. During that occasion, the driver and a passenger exited the truck to survey the damage to the vehicle and bridge before driving away.
On Feb. 4 two Penske trucks rolled through the bridge one after the other, causing damage. Those vehicles were located, the drivers were identified and fined. There were other incidents in 2020 and 19, including one in which a fully-loaded tractor-trailer damaged the bridge so badly it was closed for several months and required over $20,000 in repairs.
Grant says he sees quite a few incidents of trucks causing damage or near-misses. The town has struggled to find a way to prevent the accidents, which many attribute to drivers following GPS directions and not paying attention to the height warning signs. These signs have been upgraded over the years, including the installation of blinking lights, to try to get drivers’ attention.
Grant thinks the town should install a more permanent solution, perhaps reinforcing the bridge entrance with steel, but recognizes that would diminish the historic nature of the bridge.
“It’s up to the town how much they are willing to spend to protect this thing,” said Grant.
Anyone with information about the Thursday accident could call the Lyndonville Police Department at 802-626-1271.
The video can be seen at Grant’s “Covered Bridge Accidents” YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCTWjurxuHI
