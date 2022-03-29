LYNDON — Efforts to protect the Miller’s Run covered bridge have been slowed by inflation.

Rising steel costs have delayed plans to build overhead clearance barriers on either end of the Miller’s Run covered bridge, Town Administrator Justin Smith told the Select Board on Monday.

The barriers would prevent vehicles that exceed the 11-foot-9 height limit from colliding with the historic 144-year-old span.

The Select Board budgeted $16,215 to design, build and install the barriers. That amount was approved by Town Meeting voters this month.

However, Smith said, the design and materials cost had ballooned to $27,000.

“Steel prices have gone up 200 percent,” Smith told the Select Board.

Taking installation costs into consideration, including foundation construction and crane rental, the total project cost would be at least $30,000.

While it may be possible for the Select Board to scrape together additional funds from other areas, they agreed to pause the project.

They will monitor steel prices, determine the steel price forecast, and look into cost-saving options (e.g. town labor for installation) before determining when to move forward.

However, they remained in support of the barriers.

“I think we’ve committed to doing this project, and [Miller’s Run bridge] is a structure at risk,” said Selectman Christian Thompson.

NSA Industries developed the project design and price quote and would be in line to manufacture the steel barriers.

The barriers were deemed necessary because tall vehicles frequently collide with the bridge despite signage in both directions. It was struck three times in 2021. Repairs typically run $1,100 per incident.

While the bridge has not been struck this year, a truck recently stopped short on the southern approach to the bridge. It took 25 minutes for the vehicles to turn around and exit the area, Smith said.

Last year the Select Board increased fines for height and weight violations at Miller’s Run Covered Bridge to $5,000 (first offense), $10,000 (second offense), and $15,000 (third offense).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments