COVID-19 Cases Shut Down Lisbon Town Offices

The region’s rising number of active COVID-19 cases has put a halt on face-to-face town business in one community and led to the closure of its municipal offices.
The Lisbon Town offices closed on Wednesday and will be closed for 10 days, through Nov. 19, after three positive cases of town staff members and an elected official.
“We’ve got a little bit of COVID going around,” said Scott Champagne, chairman of the Lisbon Board of Selectmen. “There’s three, and I’m one of them. We don’t want to spread it any further. We’ve had a little bit of an uptick in the last week or so so I figured about 10 days and we will slow it back down again.”
Champagne, who has already been vaccinated, said his case is a breakthrough infection that is leaving very minor symptoms, mainly a stuffy nose.
“I got vaccinated early, and most of them have,” he said. “I’m positive and don’t want to spread it around so I’m home.”
As the Lisbon town offices remain close, residents are encouraged to use the outside drop box that town staff will check or go online for any renewals or any payments of taxes or water and sewer bills.
The town’s new website will also make it easier, said Champagne.
To make vaccinations easy in Lisbon, the town has partnered with New England Wire Technologies for vaccine clinics.
Several weeks ago, the state van came up to NEWT for a clinic, and the van will return for another.
“We are encouraging everybody to get their shot if they haven’t gotten them,” said Champagne.
On Friday, vaccines were administered at Lisbon Region School for youth.
Also on Friday, booster shots, along with the flu shot, were administered at the Lisbon Fire Station for first responders.
Enough people have expressed interest in a booster shot so a booster clinic will be held at the wire mill at a future date, he said.
In October, a vaccine clinic was held at the mill that was open to everyone.
“We had the state van come up and were doing it through them,” said Champagne. “That was open to anyone, and we did it in conjunction with New England Wire because they had people who wanted it and we figured that was a good way of doing it. Now, we’re opening to the boosters. I think they have over 50 people for the booster shot.”
The catalyst for the clinics was a feeling that the Lisbon community’s vaccination rate was a little low, he said.
“So we said let’s do something,” said Champagne. “The schools are doing it, so let’s do one on the town side through the mill and in conjunction with the mill and get the state up. I think they are going to have the state van come up one more time. We’re doing what we can to get more people vaccinated.”
As of Friday, Lisbon had seven active cases, far below Littleton, the highest area town, with 54, Lancaster at 38, and Haverhill at 29.
Whitefield had 15, Dalton 13, Jefferson nine, Northumberland seven, Bethlehem seven, Franconia six, Bath six, and Monroe five.
In Littleton, the elementary school remains the driver for the majority of cases.
As of Friday in Littleton, there were 30 student cases and 11 staff cases at the elementary school and three student cases at the middle school.
School district-wide in Littleton, 36 students and 13 staff members tested positive, with 30 students and one staff member currently quarantined for exposure.
During an emergency school board meeting on Monday, Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said he was not aware of any hospitalizations.
Area health officials chalk up the increase in cases to those who are unvaccinated and said the vast majority of cases, and sometimes the more severe symptoms, are occurring in unvaccinated residents (breakthrough cases in the vaccinated, they said, mostly result in minor symptoms) and to the more contagious Delta strains of the coronavirus.
